Dancing With the Stars spoilers: Here is who the stars will be partnered with

The new season of Dancing with the Stars was supposed to wait until an appearance on Good Morning America to reveal its 30th season celebrities.

However, names like Kenya Moore, Matt James, and Olivia Jade all leaked ahead of time.

In a recent Instagram Live, Kenya Moore admitted that they were not allowed to say who their professional dancing partners were until ABC revealed them.

Now, those have leaked as well.

Here is who is partnering with who on DWTS Season 30.

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore will team up with Brandon Armstrong on DWTS.

Brandon Armstrong has served as a pro in two seasons of DWTS. He came in 10th place and 12th place.

Mel C. and Gleb Savchenko

Spice Girl Mel C will team with Gleb Savchenko this season on Dancing with the Stars.

Gleb Savchenko has been a pro on DWTS for eight different seasons. His first was Season 16 with partner Lisa Vanderpump. He returned in Season 23, one of his best seasons, finishing fourth with Jana Kramer.

Martin Kove and Britt Stewart

Karate Kid star Martin Kove will partner with Britt Stewart on Dancing with the Stars.

Britt Stewart joined Dancing with the Stars for the first time last season, and she teamed with Johnny Weir to finish in sixth place.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev

Malora Hardin and Artem Chigintsev will couple up this season on DWTS.

Artem Chigvintsev has been a DWTS pro nine times, winning first place last season with partner Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach

NBA star Iman Shumpert will partner with Daniella Karagach on DWTS.

Daniella Karagach made her DWTS debut last season, where she teamed with Nelly and finished in third place.

Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov

Bling Empire star Christine Chiu will partner with Pasha Pashkov on DWTS this season.

Pasha Pashkov made his debut in Season 28, where he and Kate Flannery finished in seventh place. He finished 14th in Season 29 with Carole Baskin.

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

Peloton trainer Cody Rigsby will partner with Cheryl Burke, who might be winding down her DWTS career after this season.

Cheryl Burke is one of the longest-running DWTS pros, making her debut in Season 2, where she won first with Drew Lachey. She also won first place the next season with Emmitt Smith.

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater

Country music star Jimmie Allen will partner on DWTS with Emma Slater.

Emma Slater joined DWTS in Season 17 and has won it all once, finishing first place in Season 24 with Rashad Jennings.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green will partner with his real-life partner, Sharna Burgess.

Sharna Burgess joined DWTS in Season 16, and she worked as a pro for 13 seasons. She finally won it all in her 12th season, leading Bobby Bones to the winner’s circle in Season 27.

Sunisa “Suni” Lee and Sasha Farber

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee will team up with Sasha Farber on DWTS.

Sasha Farber is an eight-time pro on DWTS. He has finished third place twice, with Tonya Harding in Season 26 and Ally Brooke in Season 28.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten

Amanda Kloots will partner with Alan Bersten on Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

Alan Bersten has worked as a pro on DWTS for five seasons. He won with Hannah Brown in Season 28 and has placed fourth twice and fifth once.

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Witney Carson

The Miz will team up with the returning Witney Carson on DWTS.

Witney Carson has been a pro on 12 seasons of DWTS, and she took a break in Season 29 when she had a baby. She won it all once in her career as a pro, with Alfonso Ribeiro in Season 19.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson

JoJo Siwa will have the first-ever same-sex dancing partner this season on Dancing with the Stars. It will be Jenna Johnson.

Jenna Johnson has been a pro in six different seasons. She took first place in DWTS: Athletes when she teamed with Adam Rippon. She also came in second last season with Nev Schulman.

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold

Bachelor star Matt James will team with Lindsay Arnold.

Lindsay Arnold has been a pro for 10 seasons on DWTS. She won first place in Season 25 with Jordan Fisher as a partner.

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy

We already revealed the pairing of Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy two weeks ago, but now it is confirmed.

Val has been a pro 16 times on DWTS. He finished in first place in Season 20 with Rumer Willis and in Season 23 with partner Laurie Hernandez and has finished in the top three seven times.

Now, Olivia Jade will see if he can lead her to the Mirrorball trophy.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.