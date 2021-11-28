Dancing with the Stars Season 31 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Carrie Ann Inaba on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars just wrapped up its 30th season with a hugely entertaining finale.

Iman Shumpert became the first basketball player to ever win the Mirrorball trophy, as he proved to be the most improved dancer on the ballroom floor.

JoJo Siwa was the first contestant to dance with a same-sex partner on the United States version of the show.

By the end, it was the most improved dancer that won, something that many fans want to see on the show.

However, the 30th season also ended with a lot of dissatisfied fans, especially concerning host Tyra Banks.

It remains to be seen what will happen now that Dancing with the Stars Season 30 has ended.

Here is everything we know so far about Dancing with the Stars Season 31.

This article provides everything that is known about Dancing with the Stars Season 31 and all related news.

Is there going to be a Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars?

ABC has not renewed Dancing with the Stars for a 31st season yet, but there is almost no chance that it doesn’t return.

After 30 seasons, the ratings might have dropped somewhat for the most recent season, with many older fans tuning out after Tyra Banks took over as the host.

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 dropped 20-percent in total viewers from Season 29. However, even with the drop, it was still one of the top ranked shows in its timeslot, as all regular television has seen a ratings decline.

We will update this article when ABC makes the renewal official for Dancing with the Stars.

Release date latest: When does Dancing with the Stars Season 31 come out?

There is no renewal announcement yet for Dancing with the Stars Season 31, but it is expected to come.

The show was on twice a year through much of its run, but in 2019 things changed. In that season, ABC moved Dancing with the Stars to just once a year.

Every season since the third saw the show premiere in September, with the earlier premiere date on September 12 and the latest coming on September 24.

Looking at the 2022 calendar, we expect Dancing with the Stars Season 31 to premiere on either Monday, September 12 or September 19.

We will update this article when ABC makes this return date official.

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 cast updates

The judges from the first season of Dancing with the Stars are still on the show.

However, there is no word on how long the judges will remain on the show.

Len Goodman is 77 and he took off in Season 29 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With his cancer diagnosis and the cases of COVID on the show in Season 30, one wonders if Len might be ready to step down sometime soon.

He is the head judge and the tiebreaker if all the judges are split on a competitor going home.

Carrie Ann Inaba, 53, was back for another season as well. She has suffered numerous health problems over the years, but she stepped away from her daytime talk show The Talk to focus on DWTS, so she seems all in on returning.

Bruno Tonioli is 66, and he seems to be having too much fun to leave the show, and should also return.

Derek Hough took Len’s place in Season 29 and he was back in Season 30 when the judging table moved to four people.

There is no word if Dancing with the Stars will bring Derek back for another season, as Carrie Ann mentioned problems with having four judges on the show crunching the others for time.

Derek did mention wanting to be more involved with the show, so there might be another position he could take on in future seasons.

The other key here is Tyra Banks.

Also serving as an executive producer, fans were very vocal about her contributions to the show. From her strange costumes to her talking so much that the winners didn’t have a chance to say anything, fans claim they want her gone.

However, word is that executives don’t blame Tyra Banks for the ratings decline, so she could be back.

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 spoilers

There is no word on who will compete for Season 31 and the competing stars likely won’t be revealed until later in 2022.

However, the same executives that dismissed concerns about Tyra Banks also said they felt lower ratings were because of the star dancers they chose, so Dancing with the Stars might be looking for bigger names to join in Season 31.

ABC has yet to announce when Dancing with the Stars Season 31 will premiere.