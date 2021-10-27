Dancing with the Stars nominated for People’s Choice Award for Best Competition Show of 2021

Dancing With the Stars season 30. Pic credit: ABC

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards just released their nominees for television and movies for this year’s awards, and Dancing With the Stars received a few nominations.

Dancing with the Stars was one of the nominees this year for Best Competition Show of 2021.

Here is what you need to know about this year’s People’s Choice Awards and Dancing With the Stars nomination.

Dancing with the Stars’ People’s Choice nomination

Dancing with the Stars picked up a nomination for Best Competition Show of 2021 and its 30th season is still ongoing right now.

The season has a who’s who of celebrities, from Bachelor star Matt James and Real Housewives star Kenya Moore to WWE superstar The Miz and Spice Girl Mel C.

The show also has three cast members nominated for individual awards, with Matt James nominated for The Bachelor and both JoJo Siwa and Cody Rigsby nominated for Dancing With the Stars.

The season was also full of controversy.

On a positive note, JoJo Siwa was the first Dancing with the Stars competitor to dance with a same-sex partner, bringing some much-needed inclusivity to the show. There were also complaints, both based on JoJo’s past dance experience and the fact that Olivia Jade was invited to the show when her biggest claim to fame was the College Admissions Scandal.

Despite all that, the show has been full of great dance routines and has entertained fans as only DWTS can.

Dancing With the Stars was nominated for a People’s Choice Award for Best Competition Show eighty times. Its only two wins came in 2008 and 2009.

The People’s Choice 2021 Best Competition Show of 2021 nominations

There are eight reality competition shows up for the award for Best Competition Show of 2021.

Dancing with the Stars was nominated with its 30th season which is airing right now.

America’s Got Talent picked up a nomination after wrapping up its 16th season in September. American Idol aired its 19th season early in 2021 and picked up a nomination for its efforts.

RuPaul’s Drag Race was nominated for its 13th season, which aired from January to April 2021.

The Bachelor aired its 25th season from January to March and earned a nomination as well. The Bachelorette aired its 17th season in June and is already in its 18th season, which is airing right now.

The Masked Singer also had two seasons in 2021, with the fifth season wrapping up in May and the sixth starting in September. Likewise, The Voice also had two seasons, the first ending in May and the second also starting in September. Both shows picked up nominations.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.