Real Housewives tried to block Kenya Moore from appearing on DWTS

Kenya Moore on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Kenya Moore is one of the biggest stars in the Real Housewives franchise and is one of the latest to try her hand on Dancing With the Stars.

However, it almost didn’t happen.

TMZ reported that Bravo tried to force Kenya to make a choice. She could appear on Dancing With the Stars or Real Housewives of Atlanta — but not both.

Kenya Moore didn’t blink.

Kenya Moore told to choose between RHOA and DWTS

When Kenya Moore received the invitation to join Dancing With the Stars, it was something she wouldn’t pass up.

In her intro videos, Kenya said that her grandmother put her in dancing classes when she was a young child and dance was something that she shared a love for with her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Moore said that she wanted to join Dancing With the Stars to honor her grandmother and to show her daughter that she was willing to always chase her dreams.

“I lost my grandmother three years ago, so when I got the offer to do the show this year, I was like, ‘Absolutely,’” Moore said. “I will be dancing for not only my grandmother but for my daughter, who is now almost three years old. It’s for them.”

It almost didn’t happen.

TMZ reported that Kenya asked permission from True Entertainment, the production company behind Real Housewives of Atlanta, and they had no problems with her appearing on the show.

However, when the news broke that Kenya Moore was in the new season’s cast, Bravo tried to deliver the ultimatum. They told her to choose one show or the other and if she was on DWTS, she was off RHOA.

Kenya Moore wasn’t hearing any of it and Bravo finally relented.

Other Real Housewives stars were on DWTS, including Erika Jayne, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Nene Leakes, and Lisa Vanderpump.

Bravo even had a crossover showing Vanderpump from the show on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

That possibly caused problems because when Bravo said she could appear on DWTS, they made it clear they wouldn’t show any of her time on the dancing series on RHOA.

When Kenya Moore finishes up on DWTS, she will return to her filming of the new season of RHOA.

Kenya Moore on DWTS

Kenya Moore is dancing with pro dancer Brandon Armstrong.

The first week, Kenya scored a 26 for the foxtrot and in the second, she earned a 24 for the cha-cha. This gives her a combined 50 for the season and she ranks seventh so far for the 15 competitors.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.