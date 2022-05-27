Dancing with the Stars’ Gleb Savchenko accused of affair with Jana Kramer

Gleb Savchenko and Jana Kramer on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

During Dancing with the Stars Season 23, Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko partnered with One Tree Hill actress Jana Kramer.

This was in 2016 when Jana’s husband Mike Caussin was in treatment for sex addiction, and Gleb was married to Elena Samodanova.

Now, it appears that the two had an affair during Jana’s time on the show.

DWTS Gleb reportedly had affair with partner Jana Kramer

Us Weekly reported on the affair through “multiple sources.”

Jana Kramer revealed in the book The Good Fight that she had “flirts and flings” when they were separated while Mike was in treatment. She also said that she didn’t think she did anything wrong at the time but just didn’t want to be the bad guy.

As for Gleb and Elena, the couple announced their separation in 2020 – the same year the book came out – and Elena claimed that Gleb had cheated on her while they were married. Gleb denied this.

“It’s no secret that Gleb has had affairs with former dance partners — and who knows who else,” Elena’s rep said.

Gleb has been on Dancing with the Stars for nine seasons. At the time of the accusations, he had partnered with Lisa Vanderpump, Jana Kramer, Erika Jayne, Sasha Pieterse, Arike Ogunbowale, Nikki Glaser, Lauren Alaina, and Chrishell Stause, the latter of which shot down the rumors concerning her.

Jana and Mike tried to make things work after his rehab stint and her “flirts and flings,” but they finally called it quits in 2021 when he reportedly cheated on her again.

After their divorce, Jana dated Ian Schinelli, and that caused the past rumors to resurface again.

Ian Schinelli said that Jena Kramer slept with Gabe

While Ian Schinelli and Jena Kramer dated for only six months, he got the information from her about Gleb.

“Jana has admitted to me that she slept with two guys while Mike was in rehab. She slept with Gleb,” Ian told Us Weekly. “She justified it saying, ‘We were legally separated.’”

Ian then said that Jena tried to meet up with Gleb while they were dating and said that there wasn’t anything there with him anymore.

Jena previously responded to Ian by saying he cheated on her and was twisting things around. However, Us Weekly now claims that multiple sources have confirmed the Jena and Gleb fling.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.