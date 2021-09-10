Dancing with the Stars 2021 contestants, ranked by Instagram followers

Kenya Moore, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Olivia Jade Giannulli are among the new Dancing with the Stars cast members. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.Com/Admedia

Dancing with the Stars is back for Season 30 on ABC.

The hit reality competition series just released its list of new competitors for the 2021 season and there is a strong mix of stars on the show this year.

The DWTS Season 30 cast includes beloved TV and music stars from the 90s, two young social media sensations, an 18-year-old Olympic gold medalist, a WWE superstar, a former Bachelor lead, a member of the Real Housewives cast, and a martial arts instructor who says “mercy is for the weak.”

The Dancing with the Stars success always comes down to two things — the overall talent of the dancers and the popularity of the stars.

Often, a Dancing with the Stars celebrity will make it to the end based on their popularity with fans, even if they were not always the most talented performer on the dance floor.

A good way to judge the talent heading into the competition is by looking at their social media standing.

Stars with a lot of fans on Instagram and other platforms have a built-in audience who are ready to vote for their favorites to make it to the end of the competition.

The Dancing with the Stars Season 30 cast all has nice social media followings on Instagram, with the lowest total 244,000 and the highest well over 10 million.

Here is a look at the rankings of this year’s cast of Dancing with the Stars’ Instagram followings.

15. Melora Hardin – 244,000

Melora Hardin has 244,000 Instagram followers.

The actress has the lowest Instagram total of the new cast, but the Emmy-nominated actor has posted plenty of great pics of her life on her social media site.

Follow Melora Hardin at @melorahardin.

14. Jimmie Allen – 269,000

Jimmie Allen has 269,000 Instagram followers.

The country music star is just getting started, winning the New Artist of the Year at the most recent CMA Awards, and he should find lots of new fans on Dancing with the Stars.

Follow Jimmie Allen at @jimmieallen.

13. Brian Austin Green – 621,000

Brian Austin Green has 621,000 Instagram followers.

The former star of Beverly Hills, 90210, has a massive fan following from the ’90s, but he ranks below most of the 2021 Dancing with the Stars competitors on Instagram.

Follow Brian Austin Green at @brianaustingreen.

12. Christine Chiu – 629,000

Christine Chiu has 629,000 Instagram followers.

The producer and star of the Netflix reality series Bling Empire has a huge presence on Instagram, with well over 1,700 posts.

Follow Christine Chiu at @christine_chiu88.

11. Martin Kove – 672,000

Martin Kove has 672,000 Instagram followers.

The 75-year-old actor is fairly active on the social media site, posting lots of photos from his acting career and he has three posts already about his appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

Follow Martin Kove at @martinkove.

10. Amanda Koots – 679,000

Amanda Kloots has 679,000 Instagram followers.

The co-host of The Talk and former star of the stage uses her Instagram to keep people updated on her life, including adventures with her son.

Follow Amanda Kloots at @amandakloots.

9. Mel C – 808,000

Mel C has 808,000 Instagram followers.

The former Spice Girls singer mostly uses her socials to promote her music career.

Follow Mel C at @melaniecmusic.

8. Cody Rigsby – 868,000

Cody Rigsby has 868,000 Instagram followers.

The Dancing with the Stars competitor became famous thanks to his work as a Peloton cycling instructor and his trainees followed him to social media.

Follow Cody Rigsby at @codyrigsby.

7. Matt James – 916,000

Matt James has 916,000 followers on Instagram.

James picked up a large portion of his following thanks to his appearance on The Bachelor. He shut down his socials for a time after he appeared on that reality show, but he is back and regularly posting again.

Follow Matt James at @mattjames919.

6. Olivia Jade – 1.3 million

Olivia Jade has 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

The 18-year-old social media sensation is not as active as she once was on social media, but she still has a healthy following and that should help when it is time for the DWTS voting to start.

However, Olivia Jade is bigger on YouTube, with 1.8 million subscribers. She is also on TikTok, but only has 270,000 followers there.

Follow Olivia Jade at @oliviajade.

5. Suni Lee – 1.5 million

Suni Lee has 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The 18-year-old gained a lot of fans thanks to her success at the Olympics, where she won a gold medal.

Follow Suni Lee at @sunisalee.

4. Iman Shumpert – 2.1 million

Iman Shumpert has 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

This is not much of a surprise since the NBA is very popular on IG, with 59.4 million followers, and Shumpert is also a reality TV star with his wife.

Follow Iman Shumpert at @imanshumpert.

3. Kenya Moore – 2.1 million

Kenya Moore has 2.1 million Instagram followers and counting.

This makes sense, as she is a Real Housewives of Atlanta star, and like most stars from the franchise, she has a lot of fans.

However, her numbers are lower than other members, such as Kandi Burress (9.1 million), Porsha Williams (6.5 million), and NeNe Leakes (3.9 million).

Follow Kenya Moore at @thekenyamoore.

2. The Miz – 3.5 million

While it might be a surprise to non-WWE fans, The Miz has the second most Instagram followers on Season 3 of DWTS.

With 3.5 million followers, he is a good 2.4 million ahead of the third-best this season. It really should come as no surprise because WWE has 25 million Instagram followers, which is more than the NFL.

The Miz is also very active on Twitter with 3.1 million followers and is even on TikTok with 528,000 followers.

Follow Mike “The Miz” Mizanin at @mikethemiz.

1. JoJo Siwa – 10.9 million

JoJo Siwa is the runaway leader for Instagram followers from the Season 30 cast of Dancing with the Stars.

She got her start on the reality show Dance Moms and then parlayed that into a massive social media following where she became a star.

JoJo Siwa parlayed her Dance Moms fame to the Internet. She has a very popular YouTube channel with 12.3 million subscribers. Her fans can enjoy her music videos there.

She also has 36.2 million followers and 1.2 billion likes on TikTok.

Follow JoJo Siwa at @itsjojosiwa.

With the biggest challengers this year totaling well over one million Instagram followers and even the lowest totals being over 200,000, this should be a big year for the voting on Dancing with the Stars.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres on ABC on Monday, September 20, at 8 p.m. ET.