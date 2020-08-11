Dale Moss talked interracial dating years before being rumored to be engaged to Clare Crawley

Dale Moss is a former NFL player who is making headlines these days because of his connection to The Bachelorette world.

Dale is currently engaged to Clare Crawley if The Bachelorette stories are to be believed, even though Reality Steve can’t confirm that this is true.

And even though we don’t know where his relationship stands with Clare at the moment in time, we do know that he has no problem dating women of other races.

An older podcast episode has surfaced where Dale discusses having relationships with women with family members who may not have approved.

Dale Moss opens up about his own past issues with interracial relationships

Dale Moss is biracial with a white mother and black father. Their relationship broke social norms and served as a great relationship for him to learn from, as they were married for decades before his mother’s death in 2017.

The comments were made on the Girls Gotta Eat podcast. The interview was conducted back in 2018, two years before he met Clare on The Bachelorette.

He explains that he was in “different relationships where it was out of the norm for them to date me because I was biracial.”

He also points out that some family members, including grandparents, were not supportive, adding, “I had situations where, like, grandparents of my girlfriend or different [people] were not having it.”

Now, he doesn’t take people’s opinions too personally and he is all about staying true to who he is and what he wants.

“At the end of the day, I think — and this is something that’s important for us to understand now — you stay true to who you are and your character will shine through. A lot of times, it’s people, either they’re ignorant or afraid, it’s not that they’re necessarily bad people. You just gotta keep doing what you’re doing. That’s helped me in everything I’ve done,” Dale points out.

He also reveals that his mom passed away a year prior to the podcast being recorded and that his parents were together for 40 years. He mentions the civil rights movement, segregation and everything his parents went through. Dale applauds them for sticking to their love and not letting the surrounding community dictate their love.

Dale Moss reveals he believes in following his heart

On the podcast, Dale shares that his parents have taught him to follow his heart, even when it is tough.

“At the end of the day, you have your own life to live, and you make your decisions,” he said. “She chose love, and they had a long-standing relationship … I’m happy she made the decision, you know, because I’m here!”

At the time he recorded the podcast, he was single and ready to mingle. He had just moved to New York City.

Now, it has been reported that Dale Moss is the winner of Clare’s season of The Bachelorette and Dale is currently back in South Dakota, where he was spotted in a photo and at Target.

Despite rumors that Dale and Clare had talked prior to The Bachelorette beginning, Clare’s friend Michelle Money revealed that they had never spoken. While she admitted that Clare was impressed with his social media, she never admitted to reaching out to him.

It will be interesting to see how their love story plays out on ABC when Clare’s season premieres this fall.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.