Dale Moss’ supposed mystery woman speaks out about cheating allegations — and Juan Pablo breaks his silence

The Bachelorette star Dale Moss revealed last week that he and Clare Crawley had split up.

At the time, it didn’t seem like he had discussed the breakup announcement with Clare, who later revealed that she learned about the breakup statement at the same time as everyone else.

The two later unfollowed each other on social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans are still wondering what went wrong between them.

Within days, there were claims that Dale had supposedly been cheating on Clare throughout the engagement.

Dale Moss’ supposed mistress denies having an affair

It didn’t take long for news outlets to identify the woman on the other side of those cheating claims, who is a long-time friend of Dale’s.

The two were spotted together on Instagram and Reality Steve decided to get a statement from the woman, whose name is Eleonora Srugo.

She’s a real estate agent in New York City.

Reality Steve shared a screenshot from his private messages, where she denies that she had an affair with Dale.

She called the cheating rumors “blatant lies.”

Dale was spotted on her Instagram account 21 weeks ago, which was around the time he came back from The Bachelorette. At the time, he was engaged to Clare.

The story read, “legend is back.”

Dale has also commented on a few of her posts, as reported by E! Online. In March 2020, he wrote “RBF :)” on a photo of hers and he also wrote, “Yessssss” on another post. He liked one of her photos in November 2020.

After his announcement on Instagram, Dale ran into a reporter in New York City. It didn’t take fans long to accuse of staging the paparazzi run-in in New York City because he supposedly knows the man who was interviewing him.

Dale Moss’ image in The Bachelor franchise is slowly changing

It’s clear that this whole situation has changed the common perspective on Dale. When Bachelorette fans were asked about who they believed, 68 percent of fans believed Clare over Dale.

This question was in relation to the cheating.

Then, out of nowhere, Juan Pablo Galavis decided to speak to US Weekly about the whole situation and her breakup with Dale.

“I hope she is OK and have always wished her the best,” he revealed, adding, “I can’t comment about Dale as I don’t know him personally.”

Juan Pablo also said that he hoped that Clare would find the right guy soon and have kids.

And he could be right, as she’s already getting coffee date offers on Instagram.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.