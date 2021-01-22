Clare Crawley is already getting coffee date offers after split from Dale Moss

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is currently heartbroken as her relationship has come to an end.

Clare went on the show with the hopes of finding love and she was convinced that she had found her future husband in Dale Moss.

But it didn’t take long for Clare and Dale to hit rough times.

Not only were they plagued with a long-distance relationship, but Clare was also trying to stay near her mom, who she couldn’t see because of COVID-19.

But apparently, Clare was also trying to ignore cheating rumors.

Clare Crawley is already getting offers for coffee dates

Yesterday, Clare shared her first official statement on social media, revealing she was completely crushed over the fact that her relationship had come to an end.

According to her statement, Clare didn’t see the split coming and she was ready to put everything into the relatonship.

Even though Clare is still trying to process everything that has happened, Bachelor Nation is showing up for her.

Literally.

Spencer Robertson, the man who got Tayshia Adams’ first impression rose, reached out to Clare on Instagram, asking her out for coffee.

Clare already has offers for dates coming in, but she hasn’t reacted to them. In fact, Clare has previously revealed that she doesn’t like to share much about her dating life on social media.

Clare Crawley is heartbroken over split from Dale Moss

Clare may have had a feeling that they were going through a rough patch, but it sounds like she didn’t see the split coming.

She has revealed she’s completely heartbroken over Dale’s decision to end the relationship. She hadn’t expected the post coming from Dale, confirming the end of their relationship.

When Dale was stopped by a reporter in New York City and asked to comment on the split, he shared that this was the healthiest thing for both of them. Dale also said that he and Clare would be just fine.

He was asked if he wanted to be the next Bachelor and after his announcement about the split, fans were eager to hear his thoughts. He didn’t deny this, saying that he just wasn’t in the right head space to say yes at this time.

It was Dale who broke the news on January 19 that the two had broken up. It didn’t take long for the rumors to surface after his post.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.