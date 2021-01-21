Dale Moss says split is ‘the healthiest thing’ as Clare Crawley is devastated

The Bachelorette star Dale Moss is breaking his silence about his split from Clare Crawley.

The Bachelorette fans thought for sure that Dale and Clare were going to last in the long run, as the two of them were set on making it work.

Clare dropped the entire Bachelorette experience for Dale, saying she knew he was her husband.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, less than 6 months later, she’s devastated as Dale is rumored to have been the one who broke things off.

Last night, the paparazzi caught up with Dale in New York City and he dished on the split.

Dale Moss says the split was the healthiest decision

While Dale didn’t give a reason as to why they broke up, he did share it was the right decision for both of them.

According to E! Online, Dale admitted that it wasn’t the greatest situation right now.

Read More Ben Smith addresses rumors that he wants to be the next Bachelor for 2022

“Obviously, it’s not the greatest situation,” he shared, adding, “but, you know, Clare and I have a lot of love for each other and, you know, this is the healthiest thing for us right now.”

When asked why the two had broken up, Dale didn’t go into specifics. Instead, he hesitated to answer the question and simply said that there was a lot going on in their lives. He didn’t specify what.

“Honestly, we’ve just got a lot going on in our lives right now,” he replied. “This is just the healthiest thing for both of us.”

Dale revealed that he was convinced that he and Clare would remain friends. It was on Tuesday night that Dale announced they had broken up, sharing a post on social media.

Immediately after, fans started to ask what it would take to get him to be the next Bachelor. Dale didn’t say no to Bachelor In Paradise and The Bachelor when asked, but he did say, “not there yet” to the reporter who stopped him on the street.

Clare Crawley is supposedly devastated over the split

While Dale is dishing out his feelings about the split, Clare is staying silent. She hasn’t said anything about the breakup, as sources say that she’s completely heartbroken.

E! News reported yesterday that Clare Crawley is heartbroken by Dale’s decision to end their romance.

“She’s trying to focus on herself right now but is completely devastated,” the source revealed, adding,” Clare and Dale were taking time apart and were working it out, but it led to a definite split. Dale felt that he is not ready for marriage and was not ready to move to Sacramento for Clare. They were making a lot of plans that Dale could not commit to.”

Apparently, Dale wasn’t ready for the level of commitment she was looking for, despite talking about babies and looking for a house together.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.