Dale Moss reveals ‘up and down’ start to 2021 after supposedly rekindling romance with Clare Crawley

Dale Moss started 2021 out in a happy relationship with Clare Crawley, but within weeks, he had broken up with her.

He issued a breakup statement on social media, a statement that Clare had no idea he was sharing with the world.

For weeks, Bachelorette fans thought that Clare was angry with Dale.

But when the two were spotted together in Florida, holding hands and kissing in public, it became clear that they had been talking and that they were working on their relationship.

While Dale and Clare have not said anything about their rekindled connection, he did reveal how his routine has been completely messed up compared to last year.

Dale Moss reveals 2021 hasn’t been easy so far

On Instagram, Dale revealed that he did have an interesting start to the year. He admitted on Instagram that he had talked to his pastor about everything he had gone through.

“My pastor talks about intentional transformation frequently. After an up and down start to 2021 I’ve committed to getting back to myself and recommitting to affirmations, goal setting, and overall mindset,” Dale revealed on his Instagram.

In the Instagram Stories from that morning, Dale addressed his diligent workout routine and how he used to be OCD about getting everything done.

Now, he’s not following his routine and he wants to get back to it. Of course, with the coronavirus pandemic, The Bachelorette, and his relationship with Clare, his year was like no other.

Dale Moss hasn’t quite convinced fans he’s with Clare Crawley for the right reasons

Dale isn’t opening up about Clare on Instagram and fans have a lot of questions about what is going on between them. Dale and Clare were spotted kissing on the beach in Florida in mid-February and fans wanted to know if they were getting back together.

Fans joked that Dale had called the paparazzi on himself because he wanted to stay in the news. Rachel Lindsay recently revealed that she thought Dale had used Clare. He proposed to her, broke up with her, and is now giving her a second chance. Rachel did say that he was using her for fame, and Bachelor Nation members did have their suspicions after his decision to propose to her after 12 days on The Bachelorette.

