Dale Moss reflects on his life now versus when growing up broke

After just a few weeks, Dale Moss shocked America when he got down on one knee and proposed to Clare Crawley on her season of The Bachelorette.

After the host of that season, Chris Harrison, gave Clare basically an ultimatum, she moved forward with Dale only and said goodbye to all of the other men. However unfortunately, Clare and Dale’s relationship didn’t last, but that didn’t mean Dale didn’t benefit from being on the show.

Supposedly, before he even went on the show, Dale had a lot of money from being in the NFL. But he has gained a ton of Instagram followers and furthered his fame and fortune as a social media influencer after being on The Bachelorette. He is also the male lead in a recent movie showing on Amazon Prime.

In fact, Dale just revealed that he is forever grateful for the life he has now because of the show and his path in life thus far since that wasn’t always the case for him.

What did Dale Moss reveal about his childhood?

Per his recent Instagram post, Dale mentioned and hinted that growing up, his family was quite poor. He captioned his post and photos by saying, “As a kid I remember digging in couch cushions just to find change so we could put gas in our car. Now I’m in the pits @f1 with the people like Bad Bunny & Serena.”

He went on to say, “Crazy how life can change and grateful for everyone who made this weekend so memorable.”

What did Ivan Hall and other fans have to say to Dale’s statement?

Bachelor Nation alum and runner-up in Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, Ivan Hall, was the first to comment on Dale’s post. He wrote, “Formula 1 with @redbullracing and @serenawilliams !!! You’re living my dream.”

Dale then responded as he posted a bunch of hashtags, “#miami #southbeach #F1 #Racing #Motivation #Gratitude #PositiveVibes #Manifest #GoodLife.”

Another fan joked around about Dale now being famous and how his life has done a complete 360 as she said, “Casual!!!!!!”

Two others showed their support for Dale as they posted, “Ha ha love this story! Glad you’re enjoying the ride,” and “Omg!! Love him!!”

More fans commented with positive emojis and one woman who wrote, “Stay humble my friend and watch and see how God keeps blessing you! (red heart emoji).”

While it seems like Dale had a rough go at life growing up and did not have much money for life’s essentials, Bachelor Nation fans are super glad that he can enjoy where he is now.

