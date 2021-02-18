Dale Moss posts videos to Instagram Stories with Clare Crawley laughing in the background

Dale Moss posted a video on Instagram – with Clare supposedly laughing in the background. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Dale Moss has been active on social media, but he isn’t addressing the big elephant in the room this week.

Dale and Clare Crawley was spotted in Florida together this week, holding hands and going for walks.

They were also linked together at a restaurants and they aren’t doing anything to hide the fact that they are together.

And yet, neither of them have said anything on social media.

Dale Moss reveals he lost a bet

In one of the Instagram Stories Dale shared, Dale is sitting in a pedicure chair.

He reveals he has lost a bet and that he’ll have to get nail polish on his toes. It isn’t so much that he’s getting a pedicure that has fans excited, but more the fact that you can hear Clare Crawley laughing in the background.

She appears to be close to the video, almost as if she’s the one who has won the bet and she gets to choose the nail polish for him.

In a second Instagram Story, Dale shared a video of himself getting gold nail polish on his toes. He also wrote, “she hit me with the golden girls glitter.”

The “she” he is referring to could be the worker, who is applying the nail polish or Clare.

Even though it’s clear that someone who sounds like Clare is laughing in the background, he doesn’t reveal that they are together.

Dale Moss regretted breaking up with Clare Crawley

We don’t know what is going on between them. It was this week that Clare and Dale were spotted together in Florida, but this is seemingly the first time they were spotted together since spending time at an ocean-front apartment with Dale’s cousin.

This weekend away happened right before Dale issued the breakup statement. Even though Dale was quick to issue the breakup statement, he later revealed that it was the healthiest decision for both of them. But that wasn’t all Dale had to say.

Dale had previously issued a statement about making mistakes in his relationship with Clare. While he didn’t confirm the cheating rumors that had circulated around the time of the split, he did hint that he could have done things differently.

After spending a few weeks apart, it seems that the two are working on their relationship and could get back together.

