Dale Moss breaks his silence on breakup saying he wanted nothing more than for the relationship to work

The Bachelorette star Dale Moss spoke out via Instagram today to share his feelings with his followers.

Over the past couple of days, Dale has been active on social media, even though he recently broke up with Clare.

Whenever a breakup happens in Bachelor Nation, the reality stars usually take some time away from the spotlight to work through what has happened.

Not Dale Moss.

In fact, the same day that he announced the split, he talked to a reporter, telling him that this was the healthiest decision for the couple.

He also said at the time that he and Clare would be just fine.

Dale Moss opens up about his recent split from Clare Crawley

Today, Dale decided to speak out and address comments from followers, who believed that he had been happy since the split. In fact, he addressed comments that claimed he had been smiling a lot since he announced he was now single.

“I know a lot of y’all have seen me smile on social media and say I don’t seem as hurt or burdened by this, but that’s the farthest thing … like this time has sucked,” Dale explained on his Instagram Story.

He revealed he was thankful for having such wonderful friends and family members to help him through this difficult time.

“Building a relationship in general is tough, especially when you’re doing it in the public eye and media will take things and run with them. People will spread lies or always want to point the finger, but the fact of the matter is, there’s no one person to blame in this situation,” Dale shared.

He didn’t give a reason why he and Clare split up.

While Dale tried to give a respectful update, he did hint that the split didn’t come suddenly and more had been going on behind the scenes.

“I love Clare and respect Clare enough to let her know how I feel, even if that’s against the expectations of everybody else, and it’s gonna take time. You know, I wanted nothing more than to make this relationship work, and I put my heart and soul into it each and every day,” Dale revealed.

“I wanted nothing more than to build a healthy relationship,” he concluded, adding that he was excited to follow through with his claims from now on.

Dale Moss broke his silence about the split first

It was Dale who broke his silence about the split. He issued a statement on Instagram, which he later archived. However, since the post was clearly public, he decided to make it public again.

This statement hinted it was a dual statement by the couple, but Clare revealed she was blindsided by his statement. She had no idea that he would issue a statement about them breaking up and that he would do it so fast.

Then, within days, rumors started floating around that Dale had been cheating on Clare with a mystery woman. This woman would later deny an affair, but the public perception of Dale appears to have shifted.

As of right now, fans believe Clare more than Dale. In fact, some people have guessed that Dale used Clare for fame.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.