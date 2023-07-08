Da Brat welcomes baby boy True Legend with wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Congratulations are due to Shawntae ‘Da Brat’ Harris and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, who welcomed their son together this week.

The couple, who have been documenting Da Brat’s pregnancy this season on Brat Loves Judy, are over the moon to be parents to their first child together and Da Brat’s first child.

They already revealed details about their baby boy, including his name, True Legend.

The big news came via an exclusive from PEOPLE, who revealed that Da Brat had given birth for the first time at 49 years old.

He was born on July 6 in Atlanta.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I can’t BELIEVE he came out of me!” Da Brat told PEOPLE before adding, “Feels like a dream. He’s PERFECT in every way.”

Soon after the baby news was shared, Da Brat took to Instagram with a video of herself and Judy at the hospital as they welcomed their son.

Speaking out as a first-time mom, Da Brat captioned her IG video, writing, “we are overwhelmed with love, Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

Judy had Da Brat in tears over Fourth of July pre-push present

Just days before True Legend’s arrival, Judy had a surprise for Brat that had the rapper in tears.

It turns out that Judy had “lied” to Brat and told her they were headed out to eat. Instead, Judy surprised her wife with what looked to be a new car.

With tears streaming down her face, Brat exclaimed to Judy, “You’re such a f**king liar,” after being prompted to calm down a bit so she could choose the color that she wanted.

All this went on as cameras rolled and Judy lovingly dabbed a very pregnant Brat’s tears from her face.

Brat admitted she was nervous about ‘baby making’ ahead of pregnancy

Baby making and pregnancy were hot topics on Brat Loves Judy this season.

We got to see their journey to motherhood firsthand as Brat admitted she was nervous about getting pregnant again. After all, she’d been pregnant before, and losing her unborn child had been devastating.

Not to mention that, while Brat was worrying about another pregnancy, Judy seemed to be making light of it all — or maybe she was just trying to keep things light — when she offered up a twerking class and wanted to shake booties with Da Brat as the rapper worried about their future.

It all worked out for the best, though, because now the couple can spend some time enjoying their newest family member and there certainly will be a lot to share with fans on Season 4 of Brat Loves Judy.

Brat Loves Judy airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.