Brat Loves Judy exclusive: Brat is nervous about the baby making and Judy wants to twerk

Brat Loves Judy is back this week to give us even more insight into Brat and Judy’s challenges in conceiving a child with an episode titled Babies and Felonies.

The pair have been hoping Brat would conceive and sadly, their first attempt ended in a miscarriage.

Brat and Judy are determined to have a baby, though, and that means they’ll have to go through another embryo transfer, something that clearly makes Brat really nervous — and with good reason too!

In this exclusive Brat Loves Judy sneak peek shared with Monsters and Critics, we get an inside look at how the happy couple is coping with the stress of trying to conceive.

And based on what we see here, it looks like Brat and Judy are doing everything they can to stay calm, keep things relatively normal, and foster a positive environment in an effort to keep Brat as stress-free as possible while going through this challenging time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As the clip kicks off, we see the pair talking about the embryo transfer and Brat admits that she’s nervous even though she feels like she shouldn’t be. Judy is supportive and tells her that it’s normal to be nervous about what they’re trying to accomplish.

One thing Brat is working on while she tries to conceive is her health — she and Judy are currently on a weight loss journey but they’re trying to keep it light and easy while still getting their fitness levels up.

That’s when Judy suggested a twerking class — because who wants a boring workout? The catch is that Judy wants to do it with her friends and not with Brat. It doesn’t look like she’s very excited about this plan.

Check out this week’s Brat Loves Judy sneak peek and tell us what you think of Brat and Judy’s journey so far.

Brat Loves Judy airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.