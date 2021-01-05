Cynthia Bailey says LaToya Ali is ‘made for TV’ and a ‘refreshing’ addition to the RHOA cast

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is dishing about the new RHOA additions, and let’s just say LaToya Ali left quite an impression.

So far we’re four episodes into Season 13 and we’ve been introduced to three newbies.

There’s full-time housewife Drew Sidora, and friends of the show LaToya Ali and Falynn Guobadia.

Viewers seem to have mixed feelings about the newbies depending on which day of the week you check social media.

But the OGs are quite happy with the new crop of RHOA additions.

Recently Cynthia Bailey gave her nod of approval for her new co-stars and dished about the already controversial LaToya Ali.

Cynthia Bailey says LaToya Ali is very likable

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently sat down for a chat with co-star Kandi Burruss for her YouTube series, Speak On It.

Both Kandi and Cynthia are pleased with the newbies, and once they started to discuss LaToya Ali, the supermodel had quite a bit to say.

“I’ve never met anyone like her in my life,” confessed Cynthia. “She is made for TV. That girl is just something else.”

She added, “First of all, she’s sweet as she wants to be once you… get to know her. Cute, smart successful, a lot going on for sure, but just very likable.”

It’s interesting that Bailey would talk about LaToya’s likeability because so far fans are not really on the same page as Cynthia.

Ali has been getting tons of backlash online, with many saying that she’s being overly dramatic for the cameras.

Another reason why some people have not taken to LaToya is the fact that she’s become very close with show villain, Kenya Moore.

The former Miss USA is known for being shady and stirring the pot, so LaToya joining forces with her has fans looking at her sideways.

Cynthia says LaToya is like an annoying sister

During her chat with Kandi Burruss, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued to talk about LaToya.

“I just found LaToya to be like that little annoying sister, you just wanna be like ‘sit your butt over here and be quiet and don’t move until I say so,’ ” admitted Cynthia.

Despite getting some hate from RHOA fans, the 53-year-old is happy to have the newbie on the popular Bravo show.

She told Kandi, “I thought she was very refreshing to the show, for sure.”

Despite getting along with LaToya, the former supermodel hinted that they did have some conflict this season.

However, Cynthia didn’t share any details about that so I guess we’ll have to wait and see how it plays out on the show.

Do you agree that LaToya Ali is a great addition to RHOA?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.