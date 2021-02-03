Cynthia Bailey says first season as a Housewife on RHOA ‘is like being hazed’

Cynthia Bailey relates to Drew Sidora’s Season 1 struggles. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Drew Sidora and Cynthia Bailey both agree that it is difficult being a newcomer on the series.

Cynthia and Drew both appeared on RHOA alum Claudia Jordan’s FOX Soul series Out Loud With Claudia Jordan.

All three women know what it’s like to be a newbie on RHOA, and Claudia and Cynthia empathize with Drew after the drama she has been facing.

Cynthia likened it to pledging a sorority.

“First season for all of us is like being hazed,” Cynthia declares. “You know what I mean? You’re gonna get tried, of course. You talk about negative. Of course, there’s going to be a lot of negativity.”

“There’s no season like your first season,” Cynthia adds.

“I guess I just didn’t realize what was happening,” Drew says of joining the show. “I was just trying to make friends and really connect with people genuinely because…we’ve been locked in the house for the last seven months. And I’m here just trying to have a good time and really get to know these ladies.”

“Other people were doing the most. I learned very quickly,” Drew adds.

Cynthia connects with Drew and explains that she had the same mindset as Drew her first season.

“Drew, you came on like I came on first season,” Cynthia explains. “We have the attitude of…if I’m nice to them, they’ll be nice to me.”

She continues, “You’re a nice person you usually get along with people outside of Housewives…so you’re like all you gotta do is show love and you’ll get love.”

Drew agreed with Cynthia’s sentiments.

Drew Sidora popped off during the most recent RHOA episode

While viewers were beginning to think Drew was avoiding the drama, she brought out her tough side during Sunday’s episode.

When LaToya Ali was confronting Falynn Guobadia for staying with her husband on the girls’ trip, Drew came to Falynn’s defense and implied that LaToya was in no place to judge relationships with her separation.

LaToya came over to Drew to address the drama but when she grabbed Drew’s arm, all bets were off.

Drew warned, “The last b***h that grabbed me found her head in rammed in a damn gate.”

Drew then stormed out of the room and threatened, “Don’t f*** with me, I’m from Chicago, b***h.”

Drew knows how to throw shade like a pro

Even though she’s new to RHOA, Drew proved that she knows how to throw shade with the best of them.

LaToya had been coming for Drew’s wig all season and Drew knew that she planned to diss her by buying her a wig during the girls’ trip.

Thanks to the foresight, Drew was able to prepare her own comeback.

When LaToya brought up the wig, Drew went to her room and grabbed her headshot and a pen.

She then called LaToya “her #1 fan” since she’s always talking about her. She then signed her autograph on the headshot and handed it to LaToya.

The whole table, LaToya included, was cracking up and impressed by her comeback.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.