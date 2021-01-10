Cynthia Bailey responds to critics comparing Season 13 of RHOA to Love and Hip Hop

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is not without its share of drama, but does it compare to Love and Hip Hop?

Well, apparently some viewers are comparing Season 13 of the show, to the VH1 reality series.

The most glaring similarity between the shows is that they both feature all-black or in the case of Love and Hip Hip, mixed-raced cast members.

Which seems to be where the similarities end.

But for some reason, people think that this season is giving off Love and Hip Hop vibes.

And that’s certainly not a compliment according to RHOA star Cynthia Bailey!

Is RHOA similar to Love and Hip Hop?

The former supermodel sat down for a chat with Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kandi Burruss for her Speak on It, YouTube show.

During the chat, the women delved into Season 13, and all the issues that have been going on since the season premiered.

But before ending the interview Kandi asked an interesting question, which seemed to have caught the 53-year old off guard.

“I’ve been seeing here and there people been saying that they think our show reminds them of Love and Hip Hop,” said Kandi. “What do you have to say about that?”

“Well I don’t even know what that actually means when they say that,” responded Bailey.

She continued, ” I mean what I can say from being on the show for as long as I’ve been over here, this is a drama based show…there’s always gonna be drama, and there’s always been people that don’t get along.”

“There’s always been people getting into it, some physical and some almost physical,” noted Cynthia.

Cynthia and Kandi questions Love and Hip Hop comparison

During the chat, the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars continued to delve into Kandi’s question about the supposed parity with the VH1 show.

“It’s always been a lot of back and forth and a lot of drama, that’s what the show is,” continued Cynthia.

“So why are they saying that?” questioned the newly married Mrs. Hill. “Is it because, do they feel like the caliber of the people that’s coming on is making it different? Like I don’t get what that means.”

Burruss doesn’t understand the comparisons either, as she added her own two cents to the conversation.

“I have no clue what they’re talking about,” commented the mom-of-three.

“Because at the end of the day, I mean this year we actually showing you more social justice stuff on our show…I mean we do have some catty drama, you know, where there’s arguing but that’s every season that there has been Real Housewives.”

Do you think that this season of RHOA is reminiscent of the controversial Love and Hip Hop?



The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.