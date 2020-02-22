Curse of the Bermuda Triangle exclusive: USS Cyclops mystery, was it a methane cloud that blew her up?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Curse of the Bermuda Triangle is the breakout hit from Science Channel that unlocks the mysteries related to the enigmatic area in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean where unexplained disappearances and maritime and aviation havoc have been experienced.

The strange coincidences have piled up over time, leading scientists to believe something may well be off with the famous Bermuda Triangle.

On Sunday, the Triangle Research and Investigation Group (TRIG) dives deep into a case that has bewildered historians and experts for more than a century; The Disappearance of the 542 foot long USS Cyclops and its 306 crewmen.

The team investigates theories ranging from the paranormal to the practical and devises an explosive experiment to test whether or not a catastrophic methane gas explosion could have sunk the Cyclops.

“The floating coal mine” was also the biggest loss of life for the US Navy at the time for one ship going down according to Paul “Moe” Mottice in our exclusive clip below.

This is one of the most famous Bermuda Triangle mysteries, and the men dive the suspected area where they believe a large methane cloud might have triggered a massive explosion, and test their theory with a model boat.

Who is in the Bermuda Triangle Research and Investigation Group, or TRIG team?

The Bermuda Triangle Research and Investigation Group leader is long-time captain and former Coast Guardsman Paul “Moe” Mottice, with his first mate and engineer Mike Still, who has spent thousands of hours inside the Bermuda Triangle, at his side.

Also joining them is Chuck Meier, a former Navy rescue diver, sheriff’s deputy, and military contractor, who will take the reins of the investigation both on land and underwater and Dave Cziko, a former Army Cavalry scout and rescue diver, who will help them explore the ocean floor for clues and evidence to support their theories.

What’s the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle?

Unexplained circumstances and unlikely naval and airplane accidents where boats and planes have vanished from the area in good weather, without radioing distress messages. Yet people navigate the waters every day without any reported incident.

Inconsistent, yet disturbing reports of “vanished in thin air” boats and planes — enough of them to warrant the moniker Devil’s Triangle — another name for the area.

This area is approximately 500,000 square miles of ocean off the southeastern tip of Florida.

In historical archives, explorer Christopher Columbus had noted strange goings-on in the area. Renowned seaman Joshua Slocum disappeared on a 1909 voyage from Martha’s Vineyard (Massachusetts) heading to South America — many people believe it was in the area of the Triangle that he perished.

There are many more events, and the team assembled by Science Channel will investigate many of these claims.

Exclusive preview of Curse of the Bermuda Triangle:

Watch as Paul “Moe” Mottice says: “Whatever happened happened instantaneously.”

This leads the entire team to follow the sudden explosion theory as odd large-sized methane pockets are found in the Bermuda Triangle.

Curse Of The Bermuda Triangle airs Sundays at 10/9c on Science Channel.