Curse of the Bermuda Triangle exclusive: UFO hunting in the water leads to a find

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Curse of the Bermuda Triangle has been an interesting addition to the Science Channel as the series looks to unlock mysteries related to the enigmatic area in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean as seen in the latest sneak peek from the first season.

What happened in the exploration is intense, as craters and unexplained irregularities are discovered in the dive zone after researching UFO sightings and then contrasting them to where ships and planes have vanished.

Paul “Moe” Mottice, with his first mate and engineer Mike Still are with the entire TRIG team as they research and head out to see what abnormalities are in the Bermuda Triangle and if there is a connecting pattern. The men review filmed flights of UFOs, noting they had never seen anything on earth fly in the patterns they witnessed.

They suit up for diving as the men head out to the waters, and note that the best-case scenario for them is that in this discovery they have a lead on could contain debris from a crashed UFO going down in the area.

The Science Channel’s new series about this region that is famous for its long history of lost ships and missing persons also has academics and experts who call BS.

One person is Michael Barnette of Shipwreck Secrets, another Science Channel series. In our exclusive interview he said:

“I think all these disappearances and mysteries associated with Bermuda Triangle are perfectly explainable. Give enough information, you can solve anything. And I think the Bermuda Triangle’s totally arbitrary. I mean, the three points, if you actually look at it on a map, it actually is … the majority of that area is in the vast ocean way offshore. And all these wrecks we know about that are associated with the Bermuda Triangle don’t even fall within those boundaries. So it’s comical. And my pet name for the Bermuda Triangle is the bulls**t Triangle. Because I just think it’s total bunk. It’s total fiction. I mean, I like it. I mean, it’s compelling to me. I love science-fiction. But in the real world, it has no influence whatsoever.

Who is in the Bermuda Triangle Research and Investigation Group, or TRIG team?

Their leader is long-time captain and former Coast Guardsman Paul “Moe” Mottice, with his first mate and engineer Mike Still, who has spent thousands of hours inside the Bermuda Triangle, at his side.

Also joining them is Chuck Meier, a former Navy rescue diver, sheriff’s deputy, and military contractor, who will take the reins of the investigation both on land and underwater and Dave Cziko, a former Army Cavalry scout and rescue diver, who will help them explore the ocean floor for clues and evidence to support their theories.

What’s the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle?

Unexplained circumstances and unlikely naval and airplane accidents include one in which the pilots of a squadron of U.S. Navy bombers became disoriented in the air zone. Their planes were never found.

Other boats and planes have vanished from the area in good weather, without radioing distress messages. Yet people navigate the waters every day without any reported incident.

Inconsistent, yet disturbing reports of “vanished in thin air” boats and planes — enough of them to warrant the moniker Devil’s Triangle — another name for the area.

This area is approximately 500,000 square miles of ocean off the southeastern tip of Florida. Even explorer Christopher Columbus reportedly noted strange goings-on in the area. Renowned seaman Joshua Slocum disappeared on a 1909 voyage from Martha’s Vineyard (Massachusetts) heading to South America — many people believe it was in the area of the Triangle that he perished.

History recorded the March 1918 event of the USS Cyclops, a 542-foot-long Navy cargo ship with over 300 men vanishing.

There are many more events, and the team assembled by Science Channel will investigate many of these claims.

Curse Of The Bermuda Triangle airs Sundays at 10/9c on Science Channel.