Curse of the Bermuda Triangle exclusive: The Witchcraft mystery ship vanished, but where to?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Curse of the Bermuda Triangle is the breakout hit from the Science Channel that unlocks the mysteries related to the enigmatic area in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean where unexplained disappearances and maritime and aviation havoc have been experienced. This Sunday, things are going to get witchy.

The strange coincidences have piled up over time, leading scientists to believe something may well be off with the famous Bermuda Triangle and especially this week’s subject, The Witchcraft.

On Sunday, the Triangle Research and Investigation Group (TRIG) dives deep into a case that has bewildered those who had a vested interest in the vessel called Witchcraft. What happened to this ship that appeared to have vanished into thin air?

The guys all review the footage and the research and notes and head out to the area likely to be the final resting place of the Witchcraft, and a researcher tells them there’s no way it just vanished, it has to be on the ocean floor. What was the Witchcraft? A 23-footer luxury yacht that disappeared on December 22, 1967. The captain and owner of the luxury yacht, Dan Burack and his friend, Father Patrick Horgan, were out to see the holiday lights off the coast of Miami. According to reports, the yacht had hit something. Burack contacted the Miami Coast Guard to report and request assistance. There was a sense of urgency as this yacht was fitted with a special flotation device that was supposed to make the vessel unsinkable. The Coast Guard arrived less than 20 minutes after the distress call and found no trace of the large yacht, or of debris, and no sign of Burack or Horgan alive or dead. Hundreds of square miles of ocean were searched, but nothing was found, and the Witchcraft is one of the Triangle’s eternal mysteries.

Who is in the Bermuda Triangle Research and Investigation Group, or TRIG team?

The Bermuda Triangle Research and Investigation Group leader is a long-time captain and former Coast Guardsman Paul “Moe” Mottice. He’s joined by his first mate and engineer Mike Still, who has spent thousands of hours inside the Bermuda Triangle, at his side.

Also joining them is Chuck Meier, a former Navy rescue diver, sheriff’s deputy, and military contractor, who will take the reins of the investigation both on land and underwater. In addition, there’s Dave Cziko, a former Army Cavalry scout and rescue diver, who will help them explore the ocean floor for clues and evidence to support their theories.

Read More Curse of the Bermuda Triangle exclusive: UFO hunting in the water leads to a find

What’s the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle?

Unexplained circumstances and unlikely naval and airplane accidents where boats and planes have vanished from the area in good weather, without radioing distress messages. Yet people navigate the waters every day without any reported incident.

Inconsistent, yet disturbing reports arrive of boats and planes that “vanished in thin air.” There are enough of them to warrant the moniker Devil’s Triangle — another name for the area.

This area is approximately 500,000 square miles of ocean off the southeastern tip of Florida.

In historical archives, explorer Christopher Columbus had noted strange goings-on in the area. Renowned seaman Joshua Slocum disappeared on a 1909 voyage from Martha’s Vineyard (Massachusetts) heading to South America — many people believe it was in the area of the Triangle that he perished.

There are many more events, and the team assembled by Science Channel will investigate many of these claims.

Exclusive preview of Curse of the Bermuda Triangle

Watch as Paul “Moe” Mottice and Dave Cziko are trying to get a handle on the happenstance of the Witchcraft.

This leads the entire team to follow the leads and commence a deep dive in the murky water of the Bermuda Triangle.

Curse Of The Bermuda Triangle airs Sundays at 10/9c on Science Channel.