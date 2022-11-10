Crystal Minkoff revealed what she told Kyle Richards that didn’t air on RHOBH

RHOBH star Crystal Minkoff said she believed Kathy Hilton over Lisa Rinna. Pic credit: @crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

Crystal Kung Minkoff opened up about some things that were said between her and Kyle Richards that didn’t air on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Crystal revealed that there was a moment during Garcelle Beauvais’ party that was left out by production.

She spoke to Kyle about her falling out with her sister Kathy Hilton. She said that she told her that family should be above the show.

Lisa Rinna reported to Kyle that her sister had a meltdown during the cast trip and said some “cruel things” about her, her family, and the cast. She also added that Kathy threatened to take down the network.

Crystal said that she explained to the Halloween Ends actress that even though things can get intense between the ladies on the show, she should not forget that family is all we got.

She said, “It didn’t air, but at Garcelle’s party, at the end, I pulled Kyle aside and said, ‘All of this doesn’t matter. It’s about you and your family, and you have my support no matter what.’”

The reality star added, “No matter how hard we can be on the show, at the end of the day, when it’s all over, that’s what’s left. I really hope that they can come back together and heal and get better.”

Kathy Hilton embarrassed by a club manager

During the show, Crystal revealed that Kathy was upset that the Dj didn’t want to play some Michael Jackson songs while they were at the exclusive Caribou Club in Aspen.

Kathy then told Kyle, “We are out of here.” Kyle refused to leave, and Kathy got more upset.

Lisa and Crystal offered to leave with Kathy. However, Crystal couldn’t check out her coat, whereas Lisa didn’t check hers, so Lisa ended up going with Kathy.

Lisa then explained in her confessional that Kathy had a “psychotic break,” trampling on her glasses, screaming, and punching walls.

Kathy explained at the reunion that she wanted to leave because she felt embarrassed after she told the manager that in other Caribou clubs in the world, they took song requests. The manager replied by telling her, “Go back to Beverly Hills.”

Crystal Minkoff believes Kathy Hilton over Lisa Rinna

On numerous occasions, Kathy denied saying anything that Lisa accused her of, saying that she vented to Lisa.

She admitted to saying that she thought her sister Kyle hated her, made fun of her, and wasn’t very supportive. She said that after her sister constantly mocked the way she was dressed in Aspen, she felt insecure.

In her confessional for the show, when asked by a producer whom she believed, Crystal said that she had known Kathy for a long time and, without a doubt, believed Kathy over Lisa.

LaToya Jackson also publicly came to Kathy’s defense. The two are childhood friends, and LaToya said she knows Kathy very well.

If Crystal had been able to check out her coat, maybe the drama between Kathy and Lisa would have played out differently. Nevertheless, during the final part of the reunion, Kathy stood her ground and read Lisa like a pro. She asked that Lisa take a lie detector test.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.