Crystal Kung Minkoff explains RHOBH departure, and where she stands with Dorit Kemsley

Crystal Kung Minkoff is speaking out a month after the announcement that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after three seasons.

In a new interview on Jeff Lewis Live, the 41-year-old revealed she was in talks to remain on the show last month.

“Usually… It’s just like the past few years for me, it’s like, ‘Oh, let’s start next year, let’s go again, renew your contract,’ [and] this [year] was more of a conversation with me, and so it was like, ‘How are you feeling about it?’ And I was honest about how I felt about the show, and it’s hard for me,” she stated.

Minkoff elaborated that her family “is the most important and more important than any job” she could have, but she believes filming RHOBH is “tough,” and she wants to protect those nearest to her.

The mother of two believes that her boundaries about filming the show could have been to blame for her not being asked back.

“I think that’s always probably been their struggle, I imagine,” she added, noting that producers and the audience wanted more from her.

Crystal Kung Minkoff believes the other ladies bring a lot to RHOBH

“I get that,” she affirmed before saying she told her co-stars they “deserve a bajillion dollars for how much” they give to the show.

While Minkoff admitted the exit was “hard,” she now believes it was a good decision.

The former reality TV star also revealed that everyone but Dorit Kemsley had contacted her after her exit from the Bravo hit.

After nine years of marriage Kemsley recently separated from her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley. She is confirmed to be returning for RHOBH Season 14.

Minkoff and Kemsley had several rifts while filming RHOBH, so it’s not surprising they haven’t communicated since wrapping filming.

But Minkoff knows about the headlines, noting that her former co-star “was probably dealing with her own contract.”

Dorit Kemsley was reportedly in line to be let go

At one point, Kemsley was likely to be let go from the show but it seems producers want to keep her around amid her feud with one-time friend Kyle Richards and ongoing relationship woes with PK.

The RHOBH Season 14 cast will consist of Kemsley, Richards, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and new housewife Bozoma Saint John.

Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly are set to be friends of the housewives. Hilton previously served as a friend for two seasons, but her return was heavily teased during the RHOBH Season 13 reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Season 14 is expected to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.