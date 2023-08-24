Critics think Darcey Silva is on Ozempic as she debuts skinny new body in Greece

Darcey Silva is the latest reality TV star to get accused of being on Ozempic after she shared a post of her new slender body.

The Darcey & Stacey star and her twin sister are both in Mykonos, Greece, having the time of their lives on vacation.

However, a recent video of Darcey has tongues wagging because she looked skinnier than we’ve ever seen her.

It didn’t take long for the critics to sound off in the comment section of her post, and many people reasoned that the 48-year-old’s dramatic weight loss was due to the controversial drug.

Keep in mind, however, that Darcey underwent a weight loss procedure recently known as fat dissolving, which targeted her problem areas.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Monsters and Critics reported on that in July when she posted photos from a medical spa in Miami.

Before that, the Silva twins had another procedure, endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty — a surgery that reduces the size of the stomach.

Combined with all the other nips and tucks they’ve had done, it’s no surprise that the women are sporting skinner figures these days.

Darcey Silva debuts skinny figure while on vacation in Greece

Darcey and Stacey had plans to drop the extra pounds before their trip to Greece, and the women have certainly achieved that.

A recent photo posted on Instagram showed Darcey posing on the sand, all glammed up in a black two-piece outfit.

The fitted cropped top showcased her toned abs, and Darcey’s legs also appeared noticeably skinnier in the floor-length skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Darcey looked confident as she struck a pose on the sand with one hand on her hip.

“Sexy Silva! ❤️ #darceysilva #mykonos #11:11 #manifestation,” she captioned the post.

Normally, the comment section would be riddled with comments about the snap being filtered, but Darcey’s body did not appear altered in the post, so critics threw out a different theory.

Critics are convinced that 90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva is on Ozempic

Darcey is too busy living her best life in Mykonos to care about what the critics have to say, but they’re saying it nonetheless.

Her Instagram post has racked up thousands of likes and comments, some of which are accusing the TLC personality of jumping on the Ozempic bandwagon.

Someone is on that jab,” wrote one commenter.

“Oh oh oh OZEMPIC!” chimed in someone else.

One critic said, “Surgery and Ozempic got a DEATH GRIP on this head case.”

There were several other Ozempic claims on the post as well.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

One person wrote, “Ozempic strikes again,”

Another Instagram user simply wrote, “Ozempic.”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.