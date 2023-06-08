Darcey Silva is sporting a slimmer new physique but critics say it’s all thanks to Photoshop

TLC star Darcey Silva is looking snatched as ever these days, but her naysayers think photo retouching is to thank.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, underwent weight-loss surgery.

The Silvas had endoscopic sleeve gastroplasties (ESGs), a type of surgery that shrinks the stomach and causes patients to lose unwanted weight.

Since going under the knife, Darcey has been showing off the results of her “suture sculpt,” and they’re pretty dramatic.

The 48-year-old reality TV star looks trimmer than ever, as she proved in a recent photo shared on her Instagram feed.

Darcey’s photo was one of many recently shot by Albanian-American photographer Fadil Berisha as part of an editorial spread alongside her twin, Stacey.

Darcey Silva showcases her shrinking figure in a form-fitting gown

In the pic that Darcey shared on Thursday, she donned a bright red Ema Savahl dress with see-through detailing and a curve-hugging fit. The garment featured a mermaid cut, accentuating her tiny waistline and otherwise curvaceous physique.

The angle of the glamorous shot made it appear as though Darcey was a 6′-tall model as she posed next to a ladder, wearing a pair of oversized sunglasses and a bold red lip to match her dress.

Darcey captioned her photo, “I ❤️ red! 💋 #darcey,” and was sure to tag the photographer, dress designer, and her brand, House of Eleven, who was responsible for her crimson pout.

Within six hours of posting the photo, Darcey received over 3,400 likes and hundreds more comments.

While some of Darcey’s fans remarked how striking she looked in the photo, there were quite a few detractors who felt the image was heavily Photoshopped and didn’t represent her actual appearance.

90 Day Fiance critics accuse Darcey of overediting her pic: ‘Terrible Photoshop job’

“A little photoshop is fine, but this is absurd,” wrote one such critic. “5 ft, stocky woman made to look like a thin, six feet tall model..Comic and sad, at the same time.”

Another Instagram user told Darcey she did a “Terrible photo shop job.”

Many Instagram users felt Darcey Photoshopped her photo. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

One disparager felt it was “weird” for Darcey to spend thousands upon thousands of dollars on plastic surgery “only to still be photoshopped.”

Yet another critic pointed out that the black coloring near Darcey’s waistline doesn’t match the background color, adding, “Please stop with all the photoshop and filters and surgery Darcey, you were beautiful as you were natural.”

Darcey and her sister Stacey Silva aren’t shy about having cosmetic surgery

Weight-loss surgery isn’t the only procedure Darcey has undergone since being introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days.

Darcey and Stacey traveled to Turkey to have matching “Barbie touch-up” surgeries performed. Their procedures included revision rhinoplasties, fox eyes, cheek lifts with buccal fat removal, lip lifts, 360 high-definition Vaser liposuction, and breast uplifts.

Most recently, Darcey began the process of dissolving her lip filler, had a Forma facial to lift and tighten her skin, and had her stretch marks camouflaged and her scars lightened.

Darcey also partakes in regular Botox injections, facial threads, and laser treatments; as far as she and Stacey are concerned, they aren’t slowing down any time soon.

Last year during an interview with Life & Style, Stacey said of her and Darcey’s continued pursuit to look youthful and snatched, “… We definitely love our Botox and our non-invasive treatments. … It’s just… no shame in our game.”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.