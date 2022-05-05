Critics bash Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry after she flips off cameras

Kail Lowry flipped off MTV’s cameras, and Teen Mom 2 viewers weren’t happy about it. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry flipped off the cameras during a preview of the season finale of Teen Mom 2, and viewers aren’t happy about it.

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 seems to have flown by, with the last episode of the season premiering next week.

During the previews for the May 10 season finale following Tuesday’s episode, a clip played from Kail’s segment.

Kail Lowry flips off MTV cameras in Teen Mom 2 season finale preview

Kail filmed from her podcasting studio in Delaware for the scene when one of Teen Mom 2’s producers asked her, “What are your issues with filming this show?”

It’s unclear whether Kail’s reply was edited to look like a response to the producer or if it was truly directed at them. She fired back, “Are you stupid or are you dumb? MTV’s going to fire me after this,” before flipping off the camera with both hands.

Teen Mom Shade Room shared the video on Instagram where Teen Mom 2 viewers sounded off, most of them calling out Kail for her actions.

Teen Mom 2 viewers slam Kail for flipping off cameras

One viewer mocked Kail’s baby daddy, Chris Lopez, when he did something similar last season and flipped off the cameras in her car: “Not her acting like Chris 😂😂”

Another commenter felt that Kail did the bare minimum required to get paid for filming. Their comment read, “She milked tf out this season. Barely filmed and when she filmed [sic] refused to talk about anything. Did just enough to get a check 😂”

Another of Kail’s critics felt that she should be more respectful towards the Teen Mom franchise that catapulted her notoriety. “How you disrespect who made you? Lmao I can’t 😭😭” they asked.

“Nothing pisses me off more than when they’re rude to the crew,” wrote another disgruntled viewer, while another hoped that editing was to blame: “I really hope she’s not taking to a producer like that. Like I hope it was edited out of context.”

Kail has been open about choosing not to film as much this season on Teen Mom 2. Many viewers felt that Kail’s decision was based on the addition of Chris Lopez to the cast. Kail revealed that she’s having “a really hard time” sharing personal matters on the show and, these days, is focusing instead on her three podcasts.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.