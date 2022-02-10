Kail Lowry’s return to filming Teen Mom 2 up in the air, ‘having a really hard time’ sharing personal matters

Kail Lowry’s time on Teen Mom 2 is uncertain after she revealed she’s having trouble sharing her personal matters on the show. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry isn’t sure she’s ready to return to filming for Teen Mom 2, especially because it entails sharing her personal matters with viewers.

Kail has been a part of the Teen Mom 2 cast since 2011 when the show first aired.

Viewers have watched Kail welcome and raise her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed while juggling life in the spotlight and multiple careers.

The 29-year-old New York Times best-selling author took a brief hiatus from filming last season, and subsequently took a pay cut as well.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry struggles to ‘openly share things on camera’

On the latest episode of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama with co-host Vee Rivera, Kail opened up to her guest, RHOC star Heather Dubrow, about the time she’s taken off from filming for Teen Mom 2.

“I only took a six-month hiatus and I was like, I cannot bring myself to come, right now, you know, get myself back into a mindset where I’m openly sharing things on camera.”

“Like, I’m having a really hard time with that because six months felt like a lifetime for me filming. You know, I’ve been doing this since I was a baby — not a baby, but 16, you get it — um, it’s so hard to put yourself back in the hot seat and film about things that are so personal,” Kail told her listeners.

Kail Lowry says it’s like ‘pulling teeth’ getting sons Isaac and Lincoln to film for Teen Mom 2

Kail also mentioned that she has trouble getting her older kids to film for Teen Mom 2. “I also have four kids and it’s like pulling teeth getting them to film. They don’t want to do it,” Kail said of getting her sons Isaac and Lincoln to film.

The mom of four also said that on days that Isaac and Lincoln don’t want to film, she “doesn’t push it.”

In June 2021, Kail’s castmate and longtime nemesis Briana DeJesus went on an Instagram tirade and complained that Kail failed to film her private moments for the show like the rest of the Teen Mom 2 cast.

Rumors circulated that the reason Kail took a hiatus from filming for Teen Mom 2 was because her ex and baby daddy, Chris Lopez, signed a contract to appear as a cast member. Kail’s break from filming occurred shortly after the news broke that Chris signed on with MTV.

Teen Mom 2 viewers are curious to see just how much of Kail and Chris’ co-parenting relationship will be featured next season, if at all.

Among Kail’s three baby daddies, she and Chris have the most beef and the rockiest history together. Things came to a head recently when Kail admitted to feeling “defeated.”

When Chris reportedly cut their son Creed’s long curls without her consent, she responded to a fan and admitted she’s “tired of the drama” and said she’s “tired of feeling defeat” and “tired of haters saying I’m the problem.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.