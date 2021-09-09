Teen Mom 2 fans don’t think Kail Lowry quit filming, is refusing to film until MTV cuts ties with Chris Lopez

Is Kail Lowry refusing to film until MTV cuts ties with Chris Lopez? Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry recently announced that she isn’t filming new episodes of Teen Mom 2 and fans of the show think it’s because she’s waiting for MTV to cut ties with Chris Lopez first.

Kail has Teen Mom 2 fans wondering if she quit the show after revealing that she isn’t filming any new episodes.

The 29-year-old mom of four has been involved in a nasty feud with her baby daddy Chris Lopez lately.

When word got out that Chris signed a contract with MTV to appear as a regular cast member on Teen Mom 2, Kail was reportedly “very upset.”

Kail denied feeling upset over the news, and told her fans, “I can’t be upset about something and quoted about something that I had no idea about.”

Shortly after the news broke that Chris signed the contract, Kail told her followers that she isn’t filming new episodes of Teen Mom 2, simply saying, “I am not.”

Kail didn’t disclose why she wasn’t filming, leaving Teen Mom 2 fans speculating. Although most Teen Mom 2 fans seem to think Kail quit the show, it’s possible that she’s finished filming for the season.

Kail’s Teen Mom 2 castmates have confirmed that they are filming for a new season of the show, so it’s unclear why Kail wouldn’t be.

Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry is refusing to film because of Chris Lopez

Teen Mom fan account Teen Mom Tea took a poll on their Instagram Stories and asked followers to vote whether they agreed on statements submitted by other fans.

One such fan statement read, “I don’t think Kail quit yet, but I think she is refusing to film until they cut ties with Chris.”

Given the options, “Agree” or “Disagree,” fans of the show voted, with 92% of them agreeing that Kail hasn’t quit, but is refusing to film because of Chris’s involvement with MTV.

If Kail is refusing to film, it wouldn’t be the first time for a cast member from the Teen Mom franchise. In fact, Kail was absent from the June 8 episode because she refused to film events going on in her private life — which ironically coincided with her arrest for allegedly punching Chris last fall.

Other cast members from the Teen Mom franchise have refused to film, as well. Teen Mom 2 fans bashed Jade Cline when she demanded that MTV’s producers shut down cameras last season during a scene where she was struggling to discipline her daughter Kloie.

Chris Lopez takes a break from social media amid Kail Lowry feud

Kail and Chris have a rocky relationship history, and lately, things took a left turn when Kail shared a screenshot of a text from Chris that she considered to be fat-shaming.

In the text exchange, Kail had texted to Chris, “Thank you so much for calling and doing that. I’m so proud of you. I’ll be there too so see you then 🙂”

Chris’s response to Kail read, “You know if you ran as much as your mouth, prolly…nvm just have your nanny have my kids ready thanks[.]”

Amid all of the drama, Chris has decided to step away from social media for a while until things simmer down. Chris deactivated his Instagram account after Kail shared the fat-shaming texts.

Chris also shared some cryptic messages on his Twitter account, and recently took to his podcast, P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads, to address the incident.

Chris didn’t feel as though his text response was fat-shaming Kail, but he did admit that he’ll “always have love” for his ex and baby mama, Kail Lowry.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.