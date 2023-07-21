Critic accuses Luis Ruelas of excluding son from family photos — Here’s his response

You know the saying, “damned if you do and damned if you don’t?” Well, that’s the world that Luis Ruelas now lives in.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is getting battered left and right by viewers who have not let up in airing their disdain for him.

The most recent of many criticisms that Luis has received came from a critic who called out the dad of two for excluding his son Nicholas– who’s autistic– from his family photos.

Luis, who is known for his brutal clap backs online, issued a response, but he was surprisingly respectful this time around.

The last critic wasn’t so lucky when the 48-year-old retorted to his comment and called him a “troll” and a “loser of a man.“

Ironically, that was in response to another comment that also referenced his son Nicholas.

However, while the latest complaint was about not seeing Nicholas in Luis’ photos, the other commenter complained when Luis did post him.

Let’s just say that it’s a lose-lose situation for Teresa Giudice’s man.

Luis Ruelas responds to claim he’s excluding his son from family events

The RHONJ star recently posted a slew of photos on Instagram after a lavish party was thrown for his stepdaughters Gia and Gabriella Giudice over the weekend.

“Congratulations Gia and Gabriella 🥳 Celebrating your accomplishments has been so amazing. Always be bold, be courageous, and be your best. I love you!” he captioned the post.

The first photo showed Luis and Teresa with Gia, Gabriella, Milania, Audriana, and Luis’s eldest son Louie jr, looking like one big happy family.

However, there was no sign of Nicholas in any of the photos from the party, and one critic felt the need to call out Luis for that.

“Why is your other son always missing in these get together?” questioned the Instagram user.

Meanwhile, there was a simple reason why Nicholas was absent from the event and thus not in any of the party snaps.

The commenter caught Luis on a good day because his response was simply, “@lilubaby_1 my son is on a trip with his mom and friend Sam ❤️.”

Pic credit: @louiearuelas/Instagram

RHONJ star Luis Ruelas gets love from his stepdaughter Gia Giudice

Meanwhile, Luis is not too concerned about the hate in his comments because he’s getting lots of love from his new family.

After he posted the images, his eldest stepdaughter Gia wrote in the comments, “Love you ❤️.”

Luis responded to the 22-year-old and hinted at an upcoming family trip.

Pic credit: @louiearuelas/Instagram

“@_giagiudice love you more sweetheart ❤️❤️ can’t wait to celebrate with you in another part of the world 🎉🎊,” he said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.