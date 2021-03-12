Courtney Waldrop of Sweet Home Sextuplets shares pic of hubby Eric — Why is he going to ‘kill’ her?

Eric Waldrop of Sweet Home Sextuplets. Pic credit: TLC

Courtney Waldrop, matriarch of Sweet Home Sextuplets, shared another sweet pic of her family this week.

On Thursday, Courtney posted the pic to Instagram. It showed husband Eric, who had fallen asleep sitting up with three of the “babies,” as they affectionately call the sextuplets, in his arms.

Blu was on the left, and was awake, but sisters Rayne and Rivers were both asleep with their dad. Eric, who was sitting upright, had his arms around Rayne and a gigantic stuffed animal, while Rivers slept in her diaper and a shirt, holding a play rolling pin to the right.

Courtney captioned her photo, “This was from the other night after a long day of playing in the dirt😝 Eric’s going to kill me if I keep posting sleeping pictures of him🤣 but I had to share this one of him sleeping with an armful of babies…so sweet!!💗💙💗 Last one though…maybe😝”

The Waldrops have a lot of exciting projects happening

Courtney referenced playing in the dirt, which she shared pictures of earlier this week when Eric and his crew began laying sod on the family’s property. The Waldrops have had a lot of exciting projects going on at home recently.

They began expansion renovations on their home in 2018 to better accommodate their huge family. The construction has been documented on their show, as well as their temporary stay in a mobile home while renovations took place.

Courtney and Eric already had three sons, including a set of twins, when they discovered Courtney was pregnant with sextuplets. The couple’s initial reaction wasn’t excitement, however.

Courtney and Eric were ‘upset and scared’ to find out they were having sextuplets

Courtney told The Gadsden Times, “This was nothing we ever expected or wanted. We were upset and scared.” The couple’s community of Albertville, Alabama was extremely supportive of the family when they announced that they were expecting six babies at once.

A gender reveal 5K was held to raise money for the family and the Waldrops found out the babies’ genders at the same time as everyone else. Courtney’s biggest struggles during her pregnancy were exhaustion and getting enough nutrition to nourish the growing babies.

Eating for seven was no easy task and doctors recommended she eat at least 4,000 calories a day while pregnant. The Waldrops were only the third set of sextuplets in Alabama, which is no surprise given that the odds of having sextuplets is one in 4.7 billion.

Faith is important to the Waldrop family

The Waldrops have always relied on their faith to carry them through life’s challenges and welcoming sextuplets into their family was no exception.

Courtney and Eric have a total of nine kids: eldest son Saylor, twin brothers Wales and Bridge, and sextuplets Blu Wellington, Layke Bryars, Tag Bricker, Rayne McCoy, Rivers McCall, and Rawlings McClaine.

Sweet Home Sextuplets is currently on hiatus.