Abbie Grace Burnett is trying her hand at being an Instagram influencer.

She shared a series of stories on Instagram that included a discount code for her followers who chose to purchase the beauty product.

This promotion of products is new for Abbie, but several of her sisters-in-law have tried the same thing, some with more success than others.

Will Abbie Grace Burnett go back to work?

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Abbie Grace Burnett had recently welcomed her baby girl, Grace Duggar.

She and John-David Duggar reflected on that with a short video they filmed for TLCMe recently. They talked about slowing down and enjoying their child because, before her arrival, they were traveling and quite busy.

Before marrying John-David, Abbie was a nurse. There had been some talk about her keeping her license if she wanted to go back to work, but it looks like she isn’t in a hurry right now.

Currently, she is busy raising Gracie and now trying her hand at the world of Instagram influencing. She and John-David will likely be a part of Counting On’s new season because of the filming they have already done.

What has Abbie Grace Burnett been doing lately?

It has been a busy year for John-David Duggar’s wife. Abbie Grace Burnett was one of the bridesmaids at Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding. Her husband also stood up, which made the occasion that much more special.

Some Counting On fans were shocked to learn she was a part of it, but both Abbie and John-David showed up at Justin’s engagement party in Texas last November. It all came together after seeing photos from the wedding.

This year, Abbie shared Gracie’s photo with sunglasses on, revealing the couple took their daughter to Sea World in Florida. They were slammed for traveling during the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be interesting to see how far Abbie Grace will go with the Instagram influencer push. So far, she had done this one, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see her do more in the future. Jinger Duggar, Jessa Duggar, Jana Duggar, and Jill Duggar have tried to promote products on their social media platforms.

For now, Abbie is still enjoying mom life as she experiences all the firsts of motherhood alongside her baby girl, Grace Duggar.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.