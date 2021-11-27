Counting On fans gush over John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett’s Thanksgiving photo

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are a fan favorite couple among Counting On fans. Pic credit: TLC

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett got dressed up for Thanksgiving earlier this week and shared their family photo with followers.

Gracie Duggar looked adorable with her blonde pigtails and fashionable boots. She typically steals the show when photos are shared, but Counting On fans had more to say about John-David and Abbie this time.

The family of three did head to the Duggar Thanksgiving at the big house. While they didn’t make it in any of the photos the official Duggar account shared, the image shared after their family picture showed John-David and Gracie inside the big house.

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett look ‘genuinely happy’

Even though John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett weren’t a huge part of Counting On like Jessa Duggar or Jinger Duggar, the couple was able to slide into a fan favorite slot because of their authentic behavior.

The Thanksgiving photo shared by John-David and Abbie got a lot of attention from followers. They couldn’t believe how happy they looked and how cute little Gracie Duggar was while posing for the picture.

One commenter wrote, “You both always seem genuinely happy! ❤️”

Another said, “Yall are sooo cute!!💕💕 hope yall had a great Thanksgiving!!🥰”

Get our Duggar newsletter!

And one more chimed in with, “My favorite couple! Great picture!”

Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

What’s next for John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett?

It looks like John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are enjoying living their lives outside of the spotlight. They have been traveling a bit this year, including Florida, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Last month, John-David stood up at Nathan Bates’ wedding. Abbie and Gracie sat watching the ceremony, along with Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

Next week, John-David’s older brother, Josh Duggar, is set to stand trial on child pornography charges. Neither he nor Abbie spoke out about the arrest in April, but they did “like” several of the statements put out by some of the other siblings.

He and Abbie may choose to stay out of the spotlight when the coverage for the trial starts. They have been pretty low-key, even when the Duggar family goes big. John-David and Abbie Grace have participated in family events and have not chosen to cut ties, which is more than some of the other siblings.

For now, though, Counting On fans are enjoying watching Gracie grow up, even if it is only through photos.