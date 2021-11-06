Counting On fans gush over Jinger Duggar, call her ‘most beautiful Duggar bride’

Jinger Duggar shared wedding photos to celebrate her anniversary. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo celebrated five years of marriage yesterday.

Their relationship and courtship were chronicled on Counting On, and the couple became somewhat of a fan favorite.

Her wedding was beautiful, and when Jinger shared some snaps of the day to celebrate her fifth anniversary, Counting On fans couldn’t help but explode in the comments.

Counting On fans call Jinger Duggar ‘most beautiful Duggar bride’

In her Instagram post, Jinger Duggar wrote, “11.05.16 I married my best friend, @jeremy_vuolo. 🤍 Happy 5 years, baby!”

She shared several photos of her special day, including one with all of her bridesmaids. The comment section lit up with praise about her look and choices she made for her wedding.

One follower wrote, “Happy Anniversary- really great photos- but can we talk about those 👠 SHOES they are fantastic❤️”

Another said, “Hands down the most beautiful Duggar bride. Classy hair and dress. Hair should always be worn up for brides and you nailed it 🙌❤️🔥”

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Yet another commented, “You have my favorite wedding out of all! It was classic, beautiful, stunning magazine worthy and not your typical basic 😆you could tell you’ve always had a really good taste. But most importantly I truly am inspired by the love that you have for one another. Happy anniversary to the both of you may God continue to bless your marriage.”

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have fun in their marriage

Out of all the married Duggar couples, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo appear to have date nights and spend more time together than others.

They have fun with their social media posts, they enjoy playing games together, and both appear incredibly happy. While Jinger took the approach of sharing photos from their wedding, Jeremy did something a little different.

Jeremy wrote, “It’s been five years with this remarkable woman. It’s true what they say—women age like wine, men like milk. Happy anniversary, babe! @jingervuolo”

In five years, a lot has changed for Jinger and Jeremy. They’ve welcomed two little girls, experienced a loss, moved from Texas to the West Coast, and Counting On was canceled.

What’s ahead for the couple remains to be seen, but they are enjoying the life they have together, which is the most important thing.

Five years of marriage down, a lifetime to go for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo.