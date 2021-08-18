Counting On fans can’t believe how much Josie Duggar has grown up

Josie Duggar has grown up a lot. Pic credit: TLC

Counting On viewers have watched as Josie Duggar has grown up. Many viewers were there when she was born early, continuing to follow her journey on 19 Kids and Counting and then on to Counting On as the reality TV shows shifted.

She is the youngest Duggar sibling and the ninth daughter. In December, she will celebrate her 12th birthday. Josie has overcome a lot in the 12 years she has been alive, with most of it having been documented as the shows filmed.

When Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared an updated photo of Josie on social media, followers couldn’t believe how much the little girl had grown up. She was no longer the littlest sibling born prematurely and needing constant supervision; she is now the preteen girl who loves her cat.

Duggar followers gush over Josie Duggar

Over on Instagram, the Duggar family account shared a photo of Josie Duggar in the yard with her cat. She is posing for the camera and looks happier than ever.

They captioned the photo, “Days spent outside enjoying the sunshine with four-legged friends are purr-fect! Just ask Josie!”

One commenter wrote, “O my goodness!!!!! Josie is so grown up now ….”

Another chimed in, saying, “Look how big she is! 😍 I remember when she was born sooooo little. God bless her and all the premature children!”

Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

What happened with Josie Duggar’s birth?

Some newer Duggar followers may not remember, but Josie Duggar was born at 25 weeks. She was super early, and with that came plenty of complications and obstacles to overcome.

Not for nothing, though. Josie fought through every setback she was dealt, and after a very long six months, she went home to be with her family.

From December 2009, when she was born, through June 2010, Josie had to deal with a perforated bowel, help to breathe using a ventilator, feeding issues, and several other things that babies born prematurely deal with. Now, she also has to worry about possible seizures.

Several Duggar followers were fully invested in what happened with Josie. She was also born just a few months after her niece, Mackynzie Duggar. Anna Duggar and Michelle were pregnant at the same time. Jim Bob and Michelle welcomed their first grandchild just two months ahead of the birth of their 19th child.

Josie has grown up surrounded by the love and protection of her siblings, and now, she is flourishing as a preteen.