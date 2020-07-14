Counting On fans call out TLC for airing more Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

Counting On viewers want to know why Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are back to being a huge part of the show. Many believe they should be punished similarly to Josh Duggar, who has been banned from appearing on the show and the network too.

Last season, viewers noticed that Jim Bob and Michelle were being featured. This wasn’t typical and in prior seasons, the married girls and daughters-in-law would carry the show. Weddings and babies were everywhere, keeping enough new content to avoid using the Duggar parents.

Why do Counting On viewers object to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar?

On the most recent preview for Counting On, one commenter asked about Jim Bob and Michelle’s presence on the show. They believe that they should also be removed from filming for “allowing” what happened to their daughters.

There has been a lot of talk about responsibility and liability on Duggar fan pages and social media since 2015. At that point, it was revealed that Josh Duggar had inappropriately touched several of his sisters and one family friend. The identities of the girls were not released, but those who wanted to know were able to figure things out pretty quickly by process of elimination.

It was confirmed that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar knew what happened and had made a police report at least a decade prior. Counting On fans want them held accountable and the commenter on the Instagram preview made that clear. They even commented that Jim Bob gives them “the creeps.”

Will TLC modify Counting On even further?

At this point, there are already two family members who the network will not show. Josh Duggar and Derick Dillard are the ones who are not allowed to be on film under any circumstances. They will be edited out or not invited to where filming is taking place.

Jim Bob Duggar is the driving force behind the show and the success of the brand. He was able to build this empire and he isn’t about to lose it.

The revelation in 2015 nearly got the entire family removed from reality TV but because Jim Bob decided to have his daughters speak out, something else came from it and Counting On was born from the ashes of 19 Kids and Counting.

The network has yet to respond to calls to keep Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar off of the show. Last season their appearances were noted, and this time, they are being called out. Will the Counting On parents cost the show ratings?

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on TLC.