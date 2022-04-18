Could Tom Bergeron return for Dancing with the Stars on Disney+

Tom Bergeron on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Tom Bergeron was the Dancing with the Stars host for the first 28 seasons it aired on ABC.

However, a major shakeup saw Tom and his co-host Erin Andrews fired from the show to “freshen things up” as Tyra Banks replaced them.

For two seasons, fans online complained about Tyra’s hosting duties, specifically when she seemed to try to take the attention away from the dancers and onto herself.

Now, with Dancing with the Stars moving to Disney+, changes are coming for the series.

Could Tom Bergeron return to Dancing with the Stars?

Dancing with the Stars fires producer that fired Tom Bergeron

The man responsible for firing Tom Bergeron was let go after Season 30 ended, and the network began to look at Dancing with the Stars’ future.

When DWTS announced that Andrew Llinares was stepping down as producer of the show, it caused an interesting response from Tom.

Tom simply said it was “karma” to see Andrew leaving the show.

Andrew was also the man who was behind Tyra Banks, a producer herself, stepping into the hosting role.

The latest rumors indicate that Tyra is also out as the host when DWTS moves to Disney+ this year.

That leaves a big opening. Could Dancing with the Stars bring back Tom to lure the people who are unsure of paying the $8 a month for Disney+ streaming to continue watching the hit show?

Tom Bergeron has likely moved on

While that would be a huge moment for old-school Dancing with the Stars fans, the truth is that Tom might have already moved on.

Tom admitted that he had something in the works at a rival network, and he also already filmed a pilot episode for a new game show.

Tom hosted the pilot episodes reboot of the game show Tic-Tac-Dough for NBC. There is no word on whether the network has chosen to pick the show up yet, but Tom won’t be back if they do.

There is no way that NBC would allow the host of one of their shows to also work for Disney+, which is owned by Disney, which also owns ABC.

However, if NBC chooses not to pick up Tic-Tac-Dough, and Disney offers Tom enough money and incentives, never count out the idea that he could return to add a shot of adrenaline to the dancing series.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+.