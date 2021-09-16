Tom Bergeron hints at what is next after being fired from Dancing With the Stars

Tom Bergeron on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: Kelsey McNeal/ABC

One of the biggest disappointments for many fans in Dancing With the Stars Season 29 was losing host Tom Bergeron.

Last season, ABC replaced Bergeron and Erin Andrews with Tyra Banks.

While many fans said they wouldn’t watch anymore because of the change, the show went on and is about to start the 30th season of DWTS, still with Banks as the host.

For anyone holding out hope, Bergeron has made it clear he is not returning to Dancing With the Stars.

More than that, he is adamant in the claim that ABC fired him from DWTS.

Tom Bergeron on DWTS firing him

Tom Bergeron was straightforward with fans in 2020 when he announced that ABC had fired him from Dancing With the Stars, and he didn’t sugar-coat it.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” he wrote in a tweet. “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all these glitter masks?”

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

He took a lot of the comments about Dancing With the Stars firing him with a touch of humor.

When one fan said they were upset that he left, he replied, “Thanks, altho I had to leave. They changed the locks.”

Thanks, altho I had to leave. They changed the locks 😏 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) September 10, 2021

Another fan said that Tyra Banks was horrible and asked why he left. Bergeron said, “I had to leave. It’s really awkward if one sticks around after being fired.”

I had to leave. It's really awkward if one sticks around after being fired 😉 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) September 13, 2021

What is next for Tom Bergeron?

The bad news is that Tom Bergeron is not returning to Dancing With the Stars. The good news is that he will be back for something, and his hints sound like it will be for an NBC show.

“While I deeply appreciate your supportive texts & tweets, it’s been almost two years since I last hosted the dance show,” Bergeron said. “Life goes on. I traded in the A for an N. I’ll BCing you soon.”

While I deeply appreciate your supportive texts & tweets, it’s been almost two years since I last hosted the dance show. Life goes on. I traded in the A for an N. I’ll BCing you soon 😉 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) September 8, 2021

Since Dancing With the Stars is an ABC show, and he said he is trading “the A for an N,” it sounds like he is headed for NBC.

The big news is that Bergeron said fans wouldn’t have to wait too long to see what is next. He said the hosting gig is still “awaiting an anticipated green light.”

Could it be another dancing show? NBC could have a new competitor for DWTS.

Also, in the meantime, Bergeron said he will shoot “a guest spot on a new sitcom” next week and will be more open about that.

One project (the hosting gig) is awaiting an anticipated green light. Next week, tho, I’ll be shooting a guest spot on a new sitcom. I’ll see if I can be less of a tease with that one 😉 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) September 8, 2021

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.