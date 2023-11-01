Cory Wurtenberger shares video from Big Brother 25 jury house

Big Brother 25 released a new jury video for the fans.

This one features Cory Wurtenberger, who became the second BB25 jury member.

Cory was taken out in Week 11 when Jag Bains was the Head of Household.

During a twist, two people had a Power of Veto that week, and they were used to put Cory and America Lopez on the block.

Cory got evicted unanimously, ending his quest to win the $750,000 prize.

Since then, Cory has been spending time at the BB25 jury house, where his showmance partner also resides.

Cory Wurtenberger speaks from the jury house

Cory was asked what one item he would choose from his Big Brother experience to bury in a time capsule.

His answer was intriguing but understandable since he has such strong feelings for America (still).

And leave it to Cory to also bring up the mustache that he began sporting while in the Big Brother house.

Below is his video from the jury house. Viewers will also see Cory featured in a jury segment during an upcoming episode.

On finale night, the jury members will take the stage and vote on the Big Brother 25 winner.

Look what we just got from the #BB25 jury house!



Hiiiiii Cory, we love your pink jumpsuit. 👋 pic.twitter.com/8c6eIA6HfN — CBS (@CBS) October 31, 2023

Big Brother news and notes

Who will Cory vote for as the Big Brother 2023 winner?

He remains good-natured about his appearance on the show, and he took his elimination very well.

Cory may vote for the player he feels played the best game, leaving personal grievances out.

America Lopez indicated she would be a bitter juror, hinting she may go a different route.

Could America convince Cory to vote with her on finale night?

America also went after Bowie Jane in an interview, showing her disdain for her fellow houseguest.

Many fans were curious why America felt she played the game better than Bowie Jane.

Outside the game, Izzy Gleicher and her girlfriend dressed as Cory and America for Halloween. Their costumes even led to a response from Cory’s mom.

Izzy will also return to the Big Brother stage on finale night as the early evicted houseguests answer questions from host Julie Chen Moonves.

Previous episodes of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes classic seasons like Big Brother 10 and Big Brother 16.

The finale night for the BB25 cast is on November 9, when the seven-person jury awards the $750,000 prize to a winner. Julie will also reveal who got named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday at 10/9, Tuesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.