Cory Wharton reflects on one-year milestone of daughter’s open-heart surgery — reveals she has one more to go

Cory Wharton is happy to welcome the New Year because 2023 started as a very “dark time” in his life.

The Teen Mom OG alum shared a reflective post on social media and revealed that one year ago today, his youngest daughter, Maya Grace Wharton, underwent open-heart surgery.

He also admitted that the one-year-old isn’t out of the woods just yet, as she’s scheduled for another surgery in a year or so.

Maya is the third child for Cory, who has another daughter, Mila, with wife Taylor Selfridge, and a six-year-old daughter, Ryder, with Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star, Cheyenne Floyd.

Cory shared the happy news in March of 2022 that Taylor was pregnant with their second child, and in June, they welcomed Maya into the world.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Several days later, Cory and Taylor revealed that she was born with Tricuspid Atresia — a rare form of congenital heart disease — and underwent open heart surgery the first week of her life.

At seven months old, Maya underwent her second open-heart surgery but suffered complications and spent some time in the ICU.

Thankfully, the toddler is doing much better today, and her parents are grateful for that.

Cory Wharton’s daughter Maya reaches the one-year milestone of her second open-heart surgery

Little Maya has been through a lot since birth, but the tiny red-haired beauty is a fighter.

Her dad Cory shared a post on Instagram to mark the one-year milestone of the toddler’s second open-heart surgery as he reflected on 2023.

The image showed little Maya clad in a red outfit, surrounded by a collage of stunning black and white images from the past year.

“Today, marks 1 Year from Maya’s Open Heart Surgery ❤️,” wrote Cory. “I learned so much throughout that process.”

The 31-year-old stressed the importance of health and revealed that watching the kids in the children’s hospital with a smile on their faces despite their circumstances left a memorable impression.

“Really made me look into my life and what’s important. I learned that I have a great support system around me, and most importantly, a great partner in this,” reasoned Cory.

Teen Mom OG alum Cory Wharton reflects on a ‘dark time’ in 2023

In his lengthy message, Cory had some words for his youngest daughter, saying “Maya, I know that was a dark time in our lives, but you got through it.”

He also revealed that Maya will have to do another heart surgery, and then all should be well.

Before ending the post, Cory thanked the CHD (Congenital Heart Defects) community that sent supportive messages and DMs and noted, “It’s a storm that will pass! You will get through it I promise!”

For Maya, he added, “Happy Heartiversary ❤️ My Lil redhead, Love you more then you’ll ever know 😘.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.