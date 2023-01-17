Taylor Selfridge says she and Cory Wharton are ‘traumatized’ as daughter Maya lands in the ICU

Cory and Taylor’s youngest daughter Maya suffered complications following heart surgery. Pic credit: @taylor.selfridge/Instagram

Teen Mom stars Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are “traumatized” after their infant daughter, Maya Grace, was sent to the ICU following open-heart surgery.

Cory, Taylor, and their family have been through the wringer in recent months as they’ve dealt with little Maya’s heart condition, Tricuspid Atresia.

At just 6 days old, Maya underwent her first open heart surgery, then recently underwent her second one at just 7 months old.

Maya suffered complications following her second surgery, leaving the infant on a ventilator due to fluid in one of her lungs. Maya was eventually removed from the ventilator but suffered another setback in recent days.

Taylor and Cory have been keeping their Instagram followers updated on Maya’s condition. Cory told his fans that Maya was still in the pediatric ICU, which he called the “worst experience” of his life.

“I just continue to pray,” Cory said of the harrowing ordeal.

Taylor Selfridge says she and Cory Wharton are ‘traumatized’ over Maya’s ICU stay

Over the weekend, Taylor took to her Instagram Stories to update her fans as well.

“Still here,” Taylor began her message, along with a photo of Maya playing in her hospital bed while hooked up to monitors and an oxygen cannula. “Maya had other plans for her recovery but she’s doing well now. Cory and I are traumatized but it’s fine. I’ll update on everything when we get out of here.”

Pic credit: @taylor.selfridge/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tricuspid Artesia is a congenital heart disease. Maya was diagnosed with the birth defect in utero when tests revealed that the valve that controls blood flow from the right atrium to the right ventricle didn’t form.

Although Maya is having a rough go, Taylor was able to share some happy news about her baby girl. She shared another pic in which she slightly opened Maya’s mouth to reveal a baby tooth coming in.

“And maya got her first tooth during this stay,” Taylor captioned the adorable image.

Pic credit: @taylor.selfridge/Instagram

Taylor and Cory also share one other daughter, 2-year-old Mila Mae, and Cory shares his 5-year-old daughter, Ryder, with his ex, Cheyenne Floyd.

Teen Mom star Cory’s daughter Ryder was also born with a congenital disorder

Ryder also suffers from a congenital disease known as VLCAD. The condition, which stands for very long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency, is rare and causes difficulty breaking down fatty acids, especially during long periods without eating.

VLCAD can result in low blood sugar, low energy, and weak muscles. Treatment typically consists of preventing hypoglycemia by avoiding fasting and eating low-fat, high-carbohydrate foods every few hours.

Cory has certainly proven himself to be a strong and dedicated father. For Cory, Maya’s recent stay in the ICU isn’t the first time he’s spent time with one of his daughters in the hospital. Last year, Ryder spent Valentine’s Day in the hospital during a flare of her disease. However, Ryder came through and was able to rest and recover at home.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.