Bachelor In Paradise star Connor Saeli is currently the topic of conversation for Kaitlyn Bristowe after she mentioned him in a recent podcast episode.

And now Connor is defending himself. But the criticism from Kaitlyn isn’t as bad as you may think.

As it turns turn, Bristowe isn’t a big fan of Connor’s Tik Tok skills. Connor, who has posted a few videos on his own, recently made headlines because he decided to throw a little shade at Peter Weber.

Fans who follow Peter know that he has been experimenting with his dancing on Tik Tok — some of it good, some of it not so good.

While Connor is no dancing pro himself, it’s clear that he’s mocking Peter for the sole purpose of getting a reaction — and because he has nothing else to dish up.

Connor Saeli responds to Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Tik Tok shade

After Kaitlyn’s comments about Connor being horrible at Tik Tok and encouraging Madison Prewett to stay away from the follow button on the somewhat new social network, Connor decided to speak out about the shade.

One fan wrote to Kaitlyn that she was so right about Connor’s Tik Tok, questioning what he’s even doing on the network.

As it turns out, Saeli had the perfect response, writing, “having a good time…that’s what I’m doing!”

Connor even made a Tik Tok video just for Kaitlyn, joking that he’s just a savage.

During the interview, Madison revealed that she would love to date Connor if she had to pick someone from Bachelor Nation to go on a date with. Connor appeared surprised at the revelation but hasn’t revealed whether he plans on reaching out to her.

As The Bachelor finale came to an end, Connor revealed that he’d be interested in dating Madison, and he made it seem like they had already explored that option.

Maybe they can make some sweet Tik Toks together in the future.

Connor Saeli’s Tik Toks are hilarious in their own way

Given Kaitlyn’s shade, we decided to go back and look at some of Connor’s Tik Tok videos.

And we’ll be real honest — while they are not the best of the best the network has to offer it’s clear he’s just having fun with them.

Here’s one where he’s throwing shade at Peter.

And here’s one where he’s trying to do a funny date, as per his hashtags.

Connor has even been keeping up with Tik Tok challenges — and he even completed this one.

And lastly, there’s a video where he’s dancing to Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, a favorite with Tik Tok users.

While Connor is struggling to keep up, he’s clearly just having some fun.

So, yes, while Connor’s Tik Tok game may not be completely on point, it’s clear he’s fun to watch because of that fact alone.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.