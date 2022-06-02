Commit or Quit exclusive: Judge Toler calls Antoine out

Judge Toler takes aim at Antoine on Commit or Quit. Pic credit: WEtv

On the next episode of Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler, we will see the judge get angry at Antoine when she tries to counsel him along with Kieyesia.

In this Commit or Quit sneak peek shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, Kieyesia describes Antoine as going from “zero to 60 in 2.5 seconds.” But according to Antoine, he’s just trying to let Kieyesia know what she’s done wrong.

But when Antoine admits that maybe his “delivery is wrong,” Judge Toler loses her cool and lets Antoine know that everything about how he treats Kieyesia is wrong.

Judge Toler got so worked up that she even said she had to leave the room before blasting Antoine for constantly telling Kieyesia “what is wrong with her.” Then, the good judge blasted Antoine because, while he has plenty of complaints about his partner, he can’t come up with one thing he thinks is wrong with himself.

“I ain’t never got this mad, this soon,” Judge Toler blasted at Antoine as Kieyesia sat silently with her head down.

Check out the shocking Commit or Quit clip below and be sure to tune in tonight to see how this plays out.

Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler airs on Thursdays at 10/9c on WEtv.