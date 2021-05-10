Comedian Eric Andre made a hilarious Mother’s Day post on social media with a shout out to Babygirl Lisa

The infamous and outrageous comedian, Eric Andre, did a Mother’s Day shout-out post on Instagram, but followers were quick to discern that it was actually a picture of 90 Day Fiance’s Babygirl Lisa (BGL).

The post got a lot of attention for making followers look twice and realize it was definitely not a picture of Eric Andre’s mother.

The post got many likes and comments from cast members in the 90 Day Fiance community, including Usman ‘SojaBoy” Umar who is also pictured in the post.

Eric Andre’s post with Babygirl Lisa and Soja Boy was popular

The Instagram post was a classic picture of BGL and SojaBoy next to each other with the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day mom!”

Eric Andre is known for his outlandish and brash comedy performances and has garnered a following of 2.4 million people on Instagram. The Babygirl Lisa post got over 175k likes and over 2300 comments.

Eric Andre’s Mother Day post with BGL and SojaBoy in it

It is unclear why Eric Andre decided to invoke Babygirl Lisa on Mother’s Day, but 90 Day Fiance cast members and fans had a lot of fun with it.

Blake from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance commented, ” BA HA. Got EEEEMMMMMM. @lisa_hamme_ (laughing/crying emojis) yoooo.”

SojaBoy also responded to the photo by saying, “Thank You SON @ericfuckingandre (laughing/crying emoji’s).

Eric Andre trolled Babygirl Lisa and Usman SojaBoy Umar in a Mother’s Day post on Instagram.

Babygirl Lisa has been back in the spotlight recently

Babygirl Lisa Hamme was highly talked about while she was on 90 Day Fiance for her bizarre relationship with her much younger Nigerian husband, Usman. Lisa’s demanding personality and toxic behavior in her relationship made for good reality drama but was ultimately too much for their relationship.

After getting married in Nigeria Lisa returned to the United States, but the drama over jealousy and logistics is what ultimately made them break up. Lisa was subsequently fired from 90 Day Fiance for making a derogatory racial slur towards Usman.

It appears that Lisa has moved on from all that drama with Usman and recently got married to someone she has known since high school. She is still legally married to Usman but says that her Nigerian marriage is not valid in the US. Usman says he has served her with divorce papers.

Lisa’s vulgar character and strange storyline live on in the 90 Day Fiance fan community where people create memes about her and bring her up in various 90 Day Fiance discussions.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.