6 of the Funniest 90 Day Fiance Memes from Instagram

The cast of 90 Day Fiance are ripe for Internet memes. Pic credit: TLC

There are so many 90 Day fan pages out there, a lot of hysterical content comes out of them. The 90 Day franchise cast members give us a lot of ridiculous and meme-worthy moments to choose from.

By definition, memes are a humorous image, video, piece of text, etc., that is copied (often with slight variations) and spread rapidly by internet users.

There are many social media accounts dedicated to producing the latest and funniest memes on any given topic. Lucky for 90 Day fans, there are a lot of memes and meme pages to stalk.

The 90 Day cast has graced us with some of the most laughable and bizarre moments that meme creators have taken a step further and turned into hilarious internet content.

Social media platforms are the best place to troll for memes, with Instagram topping the list. In the 90 Day community, many avid meme creators often craft memes during the shows’ airing so fans can get the latest laugh.

Of all the 90 day meme content, a few stand out and can make you laugh just as much the first time you see it as the twentieth time looking at it.

1. Baby Girl Lisa

Lisa Hamme made her name as the toxic fiancé of Nigerian Usman “SojaBoy” Umar on Before the 90 Days’ fourth season. Lisa exhibited extreme jealousy issues and had a way of creating irate drama out of nothing.

The way Lisa acted at the age of 53, coupled with some of her vulgar comments, has earned her a spot at the top of the list as the trashiest cast member.

It didn’t take fans long to start drafting memes to capture just how ridiculous of a character she is. @90daysreally created a meme, and the subsequent comment chain will make you laugh until you can’t breathe because it is so accurate.

Pic credit; @90daysreally/Instagram

2. Deavan Clegg

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way debuted Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee, a couple who met over the internet. She quickly became pregnant after meeting Jihoon in person.

The Other Way follows the pair as their son is born, their families meet, and their relationship fell apart in quarantine.

What makes Deavan stand out has been her behavior since the show aired. An international custody battle began after Deavan took and kept their infant son in the United States.

She quickly moved on with a new Asian boyfriend and promoted drama on her social media.

Deavan’s character has been put on blast, and trolls put together this meme for the Deavan starter pack that is spot on. From her multiple pregnancies, love of Asian men, overly plump lips, and Korean translator, this meme will make you laugh.

3. Rebecca Parrott

Rebecca met Zied online, and their first meeting was captured on Before the 90 Days. They are currently featured on the latest 90 Days as Zied comes to America to get married within the 90 days.

What is funny about Rebecca is that this is not the first time she brought a North African Muslim man half her age to America for marriage. She loves to repeat this fact.

Her ex-husband is from Morocco, and Rebecca always compares Zied and her ex.

It didn’t take fans long to start making memes with the phrase “my ex from Morocco” in them, but this one is by far the funniest.

4. Paul Staehle

Paul and his Brazilian wife Karine have been part of the 90 Day franchise for a while now and have given us priceless moments of confusion, hilarity, and insanity.

One of Paul’s most famous moments was when he told Karine about his criminal record, got all flustered with himself, and ran away from Karine as she yelled at him to stop.

Paul ran into the woods and almost jumped in sewage water as a way to seemingly punish himself; it was a very bizarre and memorable scene, as Paul also has a strange way of running.

During Happily Ever After, there was another funny scene of Paul running through his trailer park looking for Karine.

This meme tied Paul to Deavan’s situation when her daughter Drascilla ran away from Jihoon at a park. Jihoon wasn’t able to catch Drascilla, and a big deal was made out of the situation by Deavan and her mother, Elicia.

With these situations in mind, this meme speaks for itself and will keep you laughing whenever you look at it.

5. Elizabeth Potthast

Elizabeth Potthast (Libby) married Moldovan Andrei Castravet in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance. They went on to be in Happily Ever After Season 4 and 5, where fans increasingly showed their dislike of the pair, especially Andrei.

Viewers were put off by Andrei’s controlling and misogynistic behavior, while they didn’t like how Libby has everything handed to her by her dad and still complains.

There was one scene when Libby was pregnant with their daughter. She tried to talk to Andrei about finally getting a job when he told her to “Stop terrorizing me with your pregnancy.”

Fans were shocked when Libby started an Only Fans account since she slammed other castmates for doing it in the past. The kicker is that fans really haven’t taken to her Only Fans, generally saying that she has “zero sex appeal.”

For a little more context on why this meme is so funny: While Libby’s family was visiting Moldova for their traditional wedding, her family berated the country’s food, calling it “peasant food.”

@90daymeme made a very funny caption for one of Libby’s Only Fans pictures that sums up viewers’ feeling of the star.

6. Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva

It has been a roller coaster for Mike and Natalie’s fans since their appearance on Before the 90 Days when Natalie threw her engagement ring at Mike. Now we are watching their relationship fall apart and Natalie’s true colors coming out on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

The couple has opposite views on most things, and their fights can get pretty bad when Natalie becomes unhinged about not getting her ring back. She especially fell out of favor when she insisted that Mike’s beloved Uncle Beau move out of Mike’s house.

Fans have drawn comparisons to the couples low budget Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani look summed up in this meme.

There is so much to love about memes that really capture the essence of a person or situation, and the memes from this list are spot on and will keep you laughing.

Fan’s love finding the funniest things about the show’s participants, and they try to escalate them onto social platforms for everyone’s amusement.

The 90 Day franchise pushes out quality reality content that generates tons of meme-worthy material. The memes presented on this list are a good taste of how funny the content can be.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.