Colton Underwood’s ex Lucy Hale reacts to him coming out as gay just months after they dated

Lucy Hale is fully supportive of her ex Colton Underwood after he comes out as gay. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale speaks out after her ex, Bachelor star Colton Underwood, came out as gay.

Colton and Lucy dated just nine months ago. Colton’s relationship with Lucy was the most recent one that the public knew about before coming out as gay on Good Morning America.

Despite the split, Lucy has made it clear that there is no bad blood between the two. She even congratulated Colton for coming out on social media.

“I’m really, really happy for you @coltonunderwood,” Lucy wrote on her Instagram story on Thursday, April 15. “You deserve to be seen, heard, and accepted for exactly who you are.”

She added, “Brave, bold moves and I’m HERE FOR IT.”

Colton and Lucy’s relationship history

Colton and Lucy were first spotted together in July 2020. The pair was spotted going for a hike together in LA.

This supposedly wasn’t their first walk together, and they weren’t wearing masks, proving that they have likely already spent plenty of time together during the coronavirus pandemic — at least enough to trust being around each other maskless.

A source told Us Weekly that the two were, in fact, casually dating.

“Colton and Lucy have been hanging out and casually dating in a non-traditional way due to the pandemic,” the source shared. “Colton is really happy.”

However, Colton declared that he was single a month later and said he would focus on himself. Eight months later, he would come out as gay during an interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts.

Colton’s previous relationship with Cassie Randolph

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph split two months before he was spotted with Lucy Hale. Colton and Cassie met during his season of The Bachelor in 2019.

The two formed a connection, but Cassie didn’t see it going further, so she left the show after making it to the final three. Colton was devastated, and after dramatically hopping a fence, declared that he was going to win her back.

After visiting her home and convincing her to return, he gave Cassie the final rose and declared her the winner of The Bachelor. The two dated for a year, and Cassie was even there for him when he contracted COVID-19.

However, their relationship abruptly ended in May 2020. Cassie spoke out after the breakup and said Colton had been stalking her using a GPS tracking device and that she had filed a restraining order against him.

Even though the restraining order was eventually lifted, friends and family close to Cassie declared that his actions had emotionally traumatized her. Cassie apparently was not informed about Colton’s big announcement on GMA before its occurrence.

However, she did recently speak out and thank fans for their support following the announcement.

She will likely address her viewpoint during an upcoming video on her YouTube channel.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus at ABC.