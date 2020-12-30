Colton Underwood returns to social media after two-month break from Bachelor Nation

Former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood has resurfaced on social media after stepping away from the social networks for about two months.

Colton decided to leave the spotlight for a bit to focus on himself after he and Cassie Randolph broke up.

The couple split in the spring and throughout the summer, reports surfaced that Colton had been stalking Cassie.

At first, it just started as rumors but Cassie got the police involved and got a restraining order approved.

The public perception of Colton changed and he decided to take a step back to focus on himself and his immediate family.

Colton Underwood has returned to social media

Colton has spent the last couple of months in hiding, possibly in Colorado where his family lives.

But this weekend, after Christmas, he decided to return to social media. He posted a photo of himself on a snowboard with the caption, “missed y’all.” He added a heart emoji and a hand sign emoji.

It’s clear that he’s happy to be back on social media.

Prior to his post, Colton had deleted everything from his social account. While he hasn’t posted an actual photo on his feed, he did share this new photo on his Instagram Stories. He later shared photos from his family home, revealing where he had spent Christmas.

Colton Underwood was accused of stalking Cassie Randolph

Colton didn’t say anything about Cassie in his return to social media.

Back in October, Cassie filed a police report over various incidents that played out over the summer, including Colton’s admission that he had put a tracking device on her car.

Even though she claimed that she was scared for her life, she dropped the restraining order against him after it was extended.

In November, Colton issued a statement after learning that Cassie had asked the courts to drop the restraining order against him.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” Colton revealed at the time.

“The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

Cassie hasn’t said anything about Colton over the past couple of months. We don’t know whether they have been in touch since the restraining order was dropped.

The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 4, 2021, at 8/7c on ABC.