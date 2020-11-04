Colton Underwood issues statement after Cassie Randolph drops restraining order and charges

Cassie Randolph has dropped all charges and the restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood.

Cassie had previously asked a judge for a restraining order because she feared for her life.

After the two broke up earlier this year, she accused Colton of sending her harassing text messages, stalking her near her apartment, and placing a tracking device on her car.

She also alleged that Colton would stalk her and text her when she was with her ex-boyfriend, asking her to say hi to him when they were hanging out.

Now, Cassie has stopped all legal processes against Colton.

Colton Underwood issues a statement after Cassie drops the restraining order

We don’t know why Cassie decided to stop the whole process, as she continued to ask for a continuation of the restraining order.

She also said that she feared for her life, a claim that the judge took seriously.

After the news broke, Colton decided to issue a statement.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” Colton told US Weekly in an exclusive statement.

“The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

In other words, Cassie and Colton worked out an agreement that included Cassie dropping the restraining order. We don’t know the details of this new agreement, but it’s possible that their lawyers were involved.

Colton Underwood’s legal problems have lasted for months

If they hadn’t reached this agreement, his legal problems could have lasted for months. Earlier this month, a judge ordered Colton to continue to stay away from Cassie for another month.

On October 6, we reported that Cassie had stepped up her claims against Colton as she filed a police report against him. The police report cited everything that had been outlined in the restraining order, including Colton placing the tracking device on her car.

All of these legal issues don’t line up with what Colton and Cassie stated in their breakup announcement. At the time, they vowed to remain close friends and Cassie explained that she had a tremendous amount of respect for him.

“Colton and I have broken up but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” Cassie shared on social media back in May.

“I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other’s back. Always.”

The two were also rumored to have gotten tattoos together after breaking up. Things started to go sour after she did an interview with Chris Harrison on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever and when Cassie was supposedly linked to a new man.

The Bachelorette airs Thursday at 8/7c on ABC.