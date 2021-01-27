Colton Underwood details ‘excruciating pain’ after split from Cassie Randolph: ‘I didn’t want to break up’

Colton Underwood reveals he didn’t want to break up with Cassie Randolph. Pic credit: ABC

Former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood is speaking out after spending months out of the spotlight.

He decided to go underground in terms of social media and the public after Cassie Randolph decided to file a restraining order against him in 2020.

Colton resurfaced on social media around Christmas time, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

Now, Colton is making headlines again because he will be releasing an additional chapter of his book.

This new chapter will document his time with COVID-19 and detail his breakup with Cassie, possibly answering some questions from Bachelor Nation.

Colton Underwood opens up about his COVID-19 experience

Excerpts from the book are starting to surface online and Us Weekly recently shared some of those.

In one excerpt, Colton admits that he was irresponsible when he had COVID-19.

“The situation was unfortunate, impossible to predict, incredibly trying, and surreal. And while I won’t say it led to our break up, it did subject our relationship to extraordinary stress and strain, as it did to so many people’s lives,” Colton wrote in his book, revealing that he was being senseless at times.

Cassie’s sister decided to leave the family’s house because she didn’t want to risk getting COVID-19, as Colton was in isolation there for two weeks.

Cassie never reported whether she got COVID-19, but Colton’s decision to skip wearing a mask at times definitely affected their relationship.

Colton Underwood’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph wanted out

Colton also wrote that it was Cassie who wanted to break up. Even though she was ready to share the split on social media, Colton needed time to process everything.

He wrote that he drove up to see Cassie for her birthday and hung out with her family before driving to Colorado to see his family. They talked continuously while he was there, including agreeing to disagree on some issues.

Cassie still wanted to make the split public.

“I suppose I was the kid on the high dive who needed a push. Otherwise, he’d never jump. You don’t need to be a therapist to understand why I was so resistant. I didn’t want to break up. I didn’t want to accept that Cass wanted to break up with me. I didn’t want it to be over. I didn’t want any of this to be real,” he wrote in the book.

We know that after they split up, Colton made headlines for putting a tracker on Cassie’s car. He would also show up at her apartment throughout the summer of 2020, causing her to file a restraining order.

This week, we reported that Cassie was looking forward to a fresh start, as Colton revealed that Cassie had pre-approved the new chapter being published.

While Cassie is also staying out of the spotlight, her rumored boyfriend supposedly wrote a song called Creep, making references to Colton. She has yet to confirm whether this is true.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.