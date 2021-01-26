Cassie Randolph ‘looking forward to a fresh start’ as Colton Underwood revisits their split in new chapter of his book

The Bachelor star Cassie Randolph is living her life in private these days after her time on the show.

Unlike so many other Bachelor stars, Cassie and Colton Underwood decided to live a seemingly private life after starting a relationship on the show.

But when the couple decided to split up in the spring of 2020 after Colton revealed he had been diagnosed with COVID-19, things took a turn.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Even though they wanted to keep their relationship troubles private, that was hard to do so as the police got involved.

Cassie was granted a restraining order as she reportedly feared for her life thanks to Colton’s actions after their split.

Cassie Randolph just wants to move on after her split from Colton Underwood

Even though some of their troubles were resolved in late 2020, Cassie just wants to move on with her life.

A source told Us Weekly that Cassie is ready to put the past behind her, just as Colton is getting ready to add a chapter to his book, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV. The book was originally published in March 2020, but he feels his story isn’t done yet.

“Cassie just wants to move forward in life with stuff she has going on like settling into her new place. She definitely doesn’t want to bring up her past again,” the source revealed. “It’s exhausting for her to deal with his ‘version’ of things, so she’s chosen to not make any remarks or give into it anymore.”

The new chapter was supposedly approved by Cassie. In this addition, Colton has decided to detail his experience with COVID-19, and how he was quarantined at Cassie’s parents’ house in Huntington Beach.

Colton will also address what went wrong in their relationship, explaining that it was Cassie who brought up the idea of breaking up. He claimed he was blindsided and asked her to keep trying. The two would announce their split in early summer 2020.

“After more than a month of being cooped up in her family’s home, both of us were feeling overwhelmed and smothered and eager to return to our respective apartments where we could enjoy our own space,” Colton supposedly wrote in this new chapter.

“Before we left, though, she took me aside and told me she was struggling with everything in our relationship and didn’t know what to do. My head spun like one of those characters in a cartoon. What? She was struggling with everything?”

After the split, Colton seemingly went into hiding. We now know that he was stalking Cassie, showing up at her apartment in the middle of the night and that he even put a tracker on her car. He would also send her text messages, seemingly revealing that he knew what she was doing in those moments.

Back in November, Cassie decided to stop the restraining order and charges against Colton, which caused him to issue a statement. At the time, he revealed that they had reached a private agreement.

Cassie Randolph is supposedly not dating after her troublesome year with Colton Underwood

It didn’t take long for Cassie to be linked to a new relationship. However, the source told Us Weekly that she’s not interested in dating anyone.

But that didn’t hold up for long. In mid-January of this year, we reported that Cassie’s rumored boyfriend‘s new song may be about Colton Underwood.

While Cassie continues to live her life in private, it’s clear that fans are curious as to what really went wrong.

There is no word on whether Colton will detail his actions that led to the restraining order in his new chapter.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.